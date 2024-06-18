Still Wakes the Deep traps you on an oil rig with an eerie Lovecraftian horror—not a situation anyone wants to be in. But how scary is it? Does Still Wakes the Deep have jump scares?

Does Still Wakes the Deep Have Jump Scares?

Still Wakes the Deep has several scary moments, but no in-your-face jump scares. You’ll be scared, yes, but you won’t be leaping out of your chair because the screen has suddenly filled with a gigantic, slimy beast.

For example, there are moments where parts of the entity will burst out of the wall and grab you, leaving you to frantically tap a button to cut yourself loose. Floors will suddenly collapse beneath your feet, and an enemy you were certain was gone will suddenly make a grand and gruesome re-entrance. But these aren’t cheap jump scares by any stretch of the imagination.

Aside from the game’s scripted frights, there are also sections where you have to elude enemies by hiding in vents or scrambling into other hiding spots. There’s nothing in the league of Alan Wake 2 or Five Nights at Freddy’s, the former of which actually added in the ability to dial back the jump scares.

What Type of Horror Does Still Wakes the Deep Use?

Instead of jump scares, a lot of Still Wakes the Deep’s horror comes from its atmosphere, claustrophobic environment, and a monstrosity that’s truly mind-twisting. Even before the horror of the game kicks off, you’re stranded on a massive structure where no one can reach you any time soon. It’s almost as unreachable as the icy research station in John Carpenter’s The Thing. And seeing the entity in all its glory is deeply, deeply unsettling.

So, while the game ramps up the scares with plenty of atmosphere and monsters, you’ll find that jump scares are nowhere on Still Wakes the Deep’s menu.

Still Wakes the Deep is available now.

