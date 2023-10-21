Does Super Mario Bros. Wonder Have a Secret Character?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder boasts the largest cast ever that has assembled for a 2D Mario game, but you may be wondering if, like in a lot of recent games in the series, there’s a secret and/or unlockable character. Here’s the answer.

Does Super Mario Bros. Wonder Have a Secret or Unlockable Character?

Since the days of Super Mario 64 and the delusional belief that Luigi was a playable character in the game, Mario games have often snuck in a secret playable character for dedicated players to unlock. Usually available upon completion of the main game, these characters would oftentimes offer up some alternative mechanics and physics that make completing previous challenges more difficult. Take Luigi in the Super Mario Galaxy duology or unlocking princess Rosalina in Super Mario 3D World. Those characters were post game unlocks that ever so slightly increased the challenge for players looking to conquer the extra challenges those games had to offer. So it stands to reason that Super Mario Bros. Wonder may in fact have extra characters to unlock.

Sadly, that isn’t the case. There are no secret characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder to unlock.

The only things that you will unlock as you progress through the game are badges which will grant you different abilities. That means that the 12 playable characters you have access to at the beginning of the game are the only characters you’ll be able to play as throughout Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It makes sense though given that all of the characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder play more or less control the same. So those of you who may miss Luigi’s floating jumps may find it weird to see Luigi play more or less like his brother, but I tend to think of it as a much more streamlined and straightforward way to allow new players to hop in and out of the game.

So while there are no secret characters for you to play as in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it ultimately doesn’t matter all that much at the end of the day given how the characters control and operate.

