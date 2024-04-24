Pls Donate Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

I’m a trust-fund baby—you can trust me. Throw yourself a pity party and be at the mercy of the wealthy. Why eat the rich when you can enjoy using their hand-me-downs to live life to the fullest? Since you love donations so much, we are donating Pls Donate codes.

All Pls Donate Codes List

Pls Donate Codes (Working)

1pd2024 : Use for 2024 Booth

: Use for 2024 Booth pixel : Use for Pixel Playground Booth

: Use for Pixel Playground Booth lazarbeam: Use for Lazarbeam Booth

Pls Donate Codes (Expired)

valentine2024

alienevent23

ProjectSupreme50

iloveeagleeyes10

olixolix10

steak15

plsdonatenews10

ggliquate10

Related: Crazy Cards Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Pls Donate

To redeem Pls Donate codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Pls Donate on Roblox. Click on the yellow ticket icon on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Message text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes and Criminality Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more