Pls Donate
Pls Donate Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 24, 2024

Updated: April 24, 2024

Looked for new codes!

I’m a trust-fund baby—you can trust me. Throw yourself a pity party and be at the mercy of the wealthy. Why eat the rich when you can enjoy using their hand-me-downs to live life to the fullest? Since you love donations so much, we are donating Pls Donate codes.

All Pls Donate Codes List

Pls Donate Codes (Working)

  • 1pd2024: Use for 2024 Booth
  • pixel: Use for Pixel Playground Booth
  • lazarbeam: Use for Lazarbeam Booth

Pls Donate Codes (Expired)

  • valentine2024
  • alienevent23
  • ProjectSupreme50
  • iloveeagleeyes10
  • olixolix10
  • steak15
  • plsdonatenews10
  • ggliquate10

How to Redeem Codes in Pls Donate

To redeem Pls Donate codes, follow our easy guide below:

How to redeem Pls Donate codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Pls Donate on Roblox.
  2. Click on the yellow ticket icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Message text box. 
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes and Criminality Codes articles, too!

