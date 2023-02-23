Few would argue against the defining feature of a Soulslike game being the difficulty. From dangerous exploration to tense, brutal combat encounters, genre enthusiasts tend to revel in the challenge, slowly working their way through and overcoming obstacles that once seemed impossible. Team Ninja‘s newest entry in its lineup of these punishing titles is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and though it manages to make certain aspects of the experience more accessible to newcomers, it remains plenty hard to conquer alone. Of course, you can always summon one of the game’s many companions to fight by your side, but what if you want to play with friends? Read on to find out if Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has co-op.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Does Have Co-Op: Follow These Steps

Yes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does have co-op, allowing you to team up with friends or strangers to tackle bosses or even entire levels together. If you’re looking for a bit of help with something, there are two ways to link up with other folks:

Recruitment – By resting at a battle flag and selecting Online Lobby > Recruitment, you can request assistance from other random players.

Co-Op – By resting at a battle flag and selecting Online Lobby > Co-Op, you can set a password that allows you and a friend to connect with each other.

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll have to spend Tiger Seals, which is a fairly rare resource found throughout the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, so be sure to use them wisely so as not to find yourself without the ability to request help when you really need it. Also, keep in mind that crossplay is limited to the same family of consoles, so you won’t be able to link up with friends on entirely different platforms.