Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great entry in Team Ninja’s expanding collection of Soulslike titles, this time taking place in ancient China and casting players as a soldier in the midst of a battle against an ever-growing army of demons. As can be expected from the genre, making your way through Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty won’t be an easy task, since it’s designed to be an immensely challenging experience. However, it does feature the ability to summon friends to assist you in battle. As such, you may be wondering if it has crossplay to allow you to team up with your pals on other consoles. Let’s take a look at crossplay functionality in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long Has Very Limited Crossplay

Technically, yes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has crossplay – but probably not in the way that you were hoping. Instead, this popular functionality is extremely limited and won’t be all that helpful for most people playing on different hardware. As mentioned in Team Ninja’s official FAQ for the game, crossplay is only offered between the same family of consoles. This means that PlayStation and Xbox players won’t be able to play with one another, nor will either be able to co-op with PC players.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can team up together, as can Xbox One and Xbox Series X players. Sadly, PC players will be entirely on their own, as they’re unable to connect to any console users whatsoever. Team Ninja hasn’t given an explanation for why crossplay is so limited for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but it’s not unusual for the company to limit the feature this way, as Nioh 2 also lacked crossplay between consoles and PC.