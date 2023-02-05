Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting one more demo ahead of release, and it will let you carry your progress over when the game launches on March 3. According to a post on the game’s official Twitter profile, the demo will be available from February 24. That gives players a full week to test it out to see whether they want to dive fully into the action-RPG.

In addition, players who complete the demo will get access to the Crouching Dragon Helmet. Beyond that, exactly what the demo includes isn’t clear. However, we can very likely assume the character creator and opening section of the game will be playable, given the save transfer option.

In case you’re not across it, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Nioh developer Team Ninja. Again, it is a dark historical fantasy, though the action is set in Three Kindgoms-era China. Players will step into the shoes of an unnamed soldier as they battle against demons and enemies alike as they ascend through the ranks.

Like the full game, the upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X, as well as PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.