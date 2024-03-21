WWE 2K24 is here, once again letting you lay the smackdown on your favorite (and least favorite) wrestlers. But if you plan on playing on more than one platform, you might wonder if WWE 2K24 has crossplay or cross-progression. Here’s what you need to know.

Does WWE 2K24 Have Crossplay or Cross-Progression?

WWE 2K24 has no crossplay, but it has limited cross-progression. So, going online, you can only play WWE 2K24 against players on the same machine – PS4 with PS4, Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Series X|S, PC with PC, and so on. You can’t play cross-platform or cross-generation at all.

This was confirmed back in February, and while the 2K producer has expressed an interest in enabling crossplay in future WWE 2K titles, it’s absolutely absent from WWE 2K24. It might turn up in WWE 2K25, but WWE 2K24 fans are out of luck.

So what about cross-progression? If you create a 2K account, your VC and progression will carry on from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S and vice versa, as confirmed by the game’s FAQ. And, from what I can tell, there’s one single create-a-wrestler pool, so if you create a wrestler on one platform, it’ll be available on all platforms. However, DLC does not carry over, and you can’t bring your progress across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Given that more and more games have crossplay and cross-progression, it seems like 2K is more than a little behind. So, the answer to whether WWE 2K24 has crossplay or cross-progression is that it doesn’t have crossplay, and it has a limited form of cross-progression.

With a steep price stage of $59.99, players who want to play with friends on more than one platform may have to cut deep into their wallets. Hopefully, an update that provides crossplay will save WWE enthusiasts from a financial crisis.