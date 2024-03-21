Category:
Video Games

Does WWE 2K24 Have Crossplay or Cross-Progression?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 02:20 pm
A bearded wrestler with black hair in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 is here, once again letting you lay the smackdown on your favorite (and least favorite) wrestlers. But if you plan on playing on more than one platform, you might wonder if WWE 2K24 has crossplay or cross-progression. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does WWE 2K24 Have Crossplay or Cross-Progression?

Wrestler The Big Show in WWE 2K24. This image is part of an article about all the patch notes for WWE 2K24 Update 1.04.

WWE 2K24 has no crossplay, but it has limited cross-progression. So, going online, you can only play WWE 2K24 against players on the same machine – PS4 with PS4, Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Series X|S, PC with PC, and so on. You can’t play cross-platform or cross-generation at all.

This was confirmed back in February, and while the 2K producer has expressed an interest in enabling crossplay in future WWE 2K titles, it’s absolutely absent from WWE 2K24. It might turn up in WWE 2K25, but WWE 2K24 fans are out of luck.

So what about cross-progression? If you create a 2K account, your VC and progression will carry on from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S and vice versa, as confirmed by the game’s FAQ. And, from what I can tell, there’s one single create-a-wrestler pool, so if you create a wrestler on one platform, it’ll be available on all platforms. However, DLC does not carry over, and you can’t bring your progress across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Given that more and more games have crossplay and cross-progression, it seems like 2K is more than a little behind. So, the answer to whether WWE 2K24 has crossplay or cross-progression is that it doesn’t have crossplay, and it has a limited form of cross-progression.

With a steep price stage of $59.99, players who want to play with friends on more than one platform may have to cut deep into their wallets. Hopefully, an update that provides crossplay will save WWE enthusiasts from a financial crisis.

Post Tag:
wwe 2k24
related content
Read Article All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Cover art for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, featuring Koraidon and Miradon as well as the game logos
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Compatible Devices and Requirements
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, with three armed characters in a cloud of red smoke.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Compatible Devices and Requirements
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Soldiers standing in front of a dam in Warzone Mobile. This image is part of an article about how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Cover art for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, featuring Koraidon and Miradon as well as the game logos
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile Compatible Devices and Requirements
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, with three armed characters in a cloud of red smoke.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Warzone Mobile Compatible Devices and Requirements
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Soldiers standing in front of a dam in Warzone Mobile. This image is part of an article about how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.