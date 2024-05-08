Yoda looking stern in Star Wars.
Why Did Fortnite Remove the Yoda Back Bling? Answered

Published: May 8, 2024

The Star Wars x Fortnite event has brought all kinds of new items to the game. However, the most popular addition has already found itself removed from the Item Shop. So, why did Fortnite remove the Yoda Back Bling?

Fortnite X Star Wars key art, showcasing Chewbacca, a Mandolorian inspired vehicle, Lando playing an instrument, and Peely with a Lightsaber in LEGO mode. This image is part of an article about why Fortnite removed the Yoda Back Bling.
Image via Epic Games

Unfortunately, despite priding himself on finding peaceful solutions to major problems, the Yoda Back Bling has been causing a lot of frustration for Epic Games. “Due to an issue that may have been causing crashes for some players, we’ve temporarily disabled the Yoda Back Bling while the team is working on a fix,” a post on the Fortnite Status X account explained. Yoda wasn’t the only Star Wars-related item to be affected, either, as the Disassembled C-3PO Back Bling and Dagobah Luke Outfit also disappeared from the Item Shop. 

While the team over at Fortnite is sure to come up with a fix quickly, this development couldn’t come at a worse time. Despite there being a crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite and a Darth Vader NPC in Battle Royale, the Yoda Back Bling has been the talk of the town, with players loving how the Jedi Master giggles while they play the game.

To fill the void, players can just transition to wearing the Baby Yoda Back Bling if they unlocked it all the way back in Chapter 5, Season 2 in 2020. Sure, Grogu isn’t as skilled in the Force as Yoda, but he’s a solid companion for Din Djarin, and if he’s good enough for The Mandalorian, he’s good enough for Fortnite players.

And that’s why Fortnite has removed the Yoda Back Bling.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67