How to Complete Lando and the Empire Quests in Fortnite

One of the sets of Star Wars quests in Epic Games’ Fortnite is called Lando and the Empire. These quests provide a bit more of a challenge than the first set, so here’s the rundown of how to complete them.

Lando Quests

Lando quests in Fortnite are all about playing the hand you’re dealt and tipping the odds in your favor where you can. These quests require players to acquire, use, and counter some of the best loot in Fortnite These quests award 5,000XP each.

Survive storm circles carrying at least 2 weapons of Epic rarity or higher

Complete this task 20 times. The fastest way to complete this quest is to land at Imperial Roadblocks and get the new Star Wars Mythic Blasters by eliminating Stormtroopers there. They will drop the E-11, and you can often find Bowcasters in the chests around them. Then, just play the game slow and smart to survive as many storm circles per match as you can. We recommend either moving up by sticking close to the border of the circle or heading to Forecast towers to see where the storm is heading to get in position and wait it out.

Collect weapons or items of Epic rarity or higher from chests or eliminated players

Complete this task 10 times. Again, Imperial Roadblocks are where you want to be. The chests in these areas almost always drop a Mythic Blaster, which will count for the challenge. Players will be carrying a lot of Mythics too this season, since they are abundant. Listen out for players who are firing Blasters or using other Mythics like Zeus’ Thunderbolts. Hunt them down and add these to your inventory.

Eliminate enemy players who have a higher quality weapon than you

This task needs to be completed 6 times. The phrasing of the challenge makes it sound much more difficult than it is. This challenge doesn’t factor in what is in your inventory, only the weapon you use to strike the killing blow. What I recommend is keeping a low-tier weapon in your inventory at all times until you complete this quest. When you see an enemy using a mythic weapon, engage them with whatever weapon you like to lower their health and gain an edge in battle. Then, swap to a more common weapon and finish the elimination.

Help capture Loot Island within 5 minutes of its arrival

This only needs to be done once. When the floating island spawns toward the end of the match, head there ASAP. As long as you make some progress toward capturing the flag on the island, you should complete the quest when you and/or your squad complete the capture.

Empire Quests

The Empire quests in Fortnite task players with heading to Imperial Roadblocks, acquiring the E-11 Blaster Rifle, and using it to prove the Empire’s might. Like the Lando quests, these award 5,000XP each.

Investigate Imperial Roadblocks in different matches

This will need to be done across four different matches. It does not matter if you head to the same Roadblock or different ones. However, the challenge can be a little finicky to get to track. Instead of landing directly within an Imperial Roadblock, I’ve found it most consistent when I land near one. The challenge progress should tick upon, or shortly after, entry. If for some reason it doesn’t, try leaving and re-entering the Roadblock, and eventually it should work.

Gain Health or Shields outside of named locations

This requires you to gain the oddly specific amount of 1,138 (which references a pre-Star Wars project by franchise creator George Lucas). This does not have to be done within one match (thank the maker!) and can completed with any combination of Shields and Health. I found that I was making substantial progress to this challenge passively while investigating Imperial Roadblocks. These are all outside of named POIs, and usually contain a healthy helping of healing items. If you’re feeling especially brave, head to the Northernmost Imperial Roadblock. This houses the Darth Vader boss, who is likely to do tons of damage for you to repair your Health and Shield.

Hit opponents beyond 11 meters consecutively with the E-11 Blaster Rifle

This quest will require 7 consecutive hits. Thankfully, bot enemies will count. I went after Stormtroopers for this challenge, since those NPCs are easy to take out. The E-11 Blaster Rifle has a bit of a spread, which can make follow up shots hard to hit. To negate this effect, only tap the trigger once, shooting the gun as if it were semi-automatic, then adjust between shots. This helps control accuracy, which is vital for this quest.

Damage enemy players with the E-11 Blaster Rifle without overheating

This is perhaps the most straightforward quest of the lot, requiring you to do 501 damage total, a cheeky nod to the legion that followed Vader in Star Wars. Use the E-11 as your primary weapon in combat, but don’t spray-and-pray too hard. Still, the E-11 has a fairly forgiving length of fire before overheating. Fire in shorter, controlled bursts to make sure it doesn’t overheat. I also recommend going after this quest in solo. Since fights take place primarily against only one other player, battles are shorter on average. This will help even further to prevent overheating your Blaster when trying to complete these Empire quests in Fortnite.

