Doom Can Officially Run on a Pair of Earrings

First, it was Tetris, and now Doom can officially run on just a pair of earrings. Well, not exactly the earrings, but from a programmable mini game player with tons of retro titles like Doom.
Video game streamer Alina showcased this earring-styled console running Doom in action via a Twitter post on November 21. According to that post, tech startup TinyCircuits made the thumb-sized device and has managed to get other games running, too.
Two days before this Doom post, the streamer published a picture with Tetris running on the mini game player attached to the earrings by the same company. A day later, a game dev jokingly said in response, “I give it less than six months before someone runs Doom on this.”
“Yes, you can actually play Doom on my earrings,” Alina would say literally the next day with a video of her pressing the console’s mini D-pad and buttons to control the in-game camera.
“I would say I’m shocked,” replied one Twitter user. “But, at this point, I’d be more surprised if anything with a screen and buttons can’t run Doom.”
While this is a niche product, it’s still pretty sick that you can actually play and brag about Doom running on a mini console on your ear. Unfortunately, TinyCircuits will only sell you the console itself, not the earrings.
On its webpage, you can purchase a Thumby with unlimited free download games supported by an active coding community. It’s officially a keychain rather than an accessory for earrings, but nothing’s stopping you from using it like Alina if you want.
You can also find a Pocket Arcade handheld console that can play old games and a Tiny Arcade based on the original mini retro game system. It’s unclear just how vast of a library these consoles have, but we can assume they can run a plethora of retro titles from years ago.