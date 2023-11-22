Doom Can Officially Run on a Pair of Earrings

First, it was Tetris, and now Doom can officially run on just a pair of earrings. Well, not exactly the earrings, but from a programmable mini game player with tons of retro titles like Doom.

Video game streamer Alina showcased this earring-styled console running Doom in action via a Twitter post on November 21. According to that post, tech startup TinyCircuits made the thumb-sized device and has managed to get other games running, too.

Two days before this Doom post, the streamer published a picture with Tetris running on the mini game player attached to the earrings by the same company. A day later, a game dev jokingly said in response, “I give it less than six months before someone runs Doom on this.”

Yes you can actually play Doom on my earrings https://t.co/DyRWXTupAO pic.twitter.com/rJOZEZjTN5 — Alina 🔜 a16z demo day (@alinalikescozy) November 22, 2023

“Yes, you can actually play Doom on my earrings,” Alina would say literally the next day with a video of her pressing the console’s mini D-pad and buttons to control the in-game camera.

“I would say I’m shocked,” replied one Twitter user. “But, at this point, I’d be more surprised if anything with a screen and buttons can’t run Doom.”

While this is a niche product, it’s still pretty sick that you can actually play and brag about Doom running on a mini console on your ear. Unfortunately, TinyCircuits will only sell you the console itself, not the earrings.

On its webpage, you can purchase a Thumby with unlimited free download games supported by an active coding community. It’s officially a keychain rather than an accessory for earrings, but nothing’s stopping you from using it like Alina if you want.

You can also find a Pocket Arcade handheld console that can play old games and a Tiny Arcade based on the original mini retro game system. It’s unclear just how vast of a library these consoles have, but we can assume they can run a plethora of retro titles from years ago.