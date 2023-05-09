Dordogne Gets Stunningly Beautiful Release Date Trailer

The November 2022 Indie World Showcase was one to remember. Pepper Grinder looked like another fast-paced, exciting title from publisher Devolver Digital. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly looked like another chill adventure. And there was also the fuller debut of Dordogne. The title promised an immersive narrative experience with a girl named Mimi. Now, publisher Focus Entertainment has revealed a release date trailer for Dordogne, which will launch on June 13, 2023.

You can view the excessively pretty trailer below. Bask in its beauty!

In Dordogne, you will control Mimi as she tries to recover her lost memories of the French land on which the game’s title is based. Luckily, Mimi has a binder she can use to try to remember the adventures she had as a child with her grandmother. You will collect photos, sounds, and scents to create your journal. The environments all have a hand-painted watercolor aesthetic, bringing to mind the recent Nintendo Switch game, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Dordogne has a release date of June 13 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Preorders are open now. The plot sounds very similar to What Remains of Edith Finch. If this title is anything like that game, I will surely have my tissue box ready.