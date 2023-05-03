Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Revealed, Out This Summer

Beat ’em ups are more popular today than they have been in years. Streets of Rage is getting a movie. Toxic Crusaders is getting a game this year. And now, the granddaddy of the genre is making its triumphant return. Modus Games and developer Secret Base have announced Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. A reinvention of the series that incorporates tag-team action, the title will release this summer.

Take a look at the Rise of the Dragons announcement trailer below:

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons sees heroes Jimmy and Billy Lee try to reclaim New York City from criminal gangs, after a nuclear war laid waste to the land. The game incorporates seamless tag-team abilities that utilize both offense and defense. The Lee brothers are not alone, either: There are 13 playable characters in the adventure. Some of the other combatants include a firearm-wielding Marian and newcomer Uncle Matin. These players can be tagged in and out. It’s great to see Marian kicking ass instead of being kidnapped!

The beat ’em up also includes a dynamic mission selection. Depending on the order you play them in, mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty will be affected. In addition, Crowd Control moves that vanquish multiple foes at once give you health boosts, while Special KOs will nab you cash you can spend on upgrades, unlockable characters, or continues.

You can experience Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons this summer when it launches on PC and consoles. Local co-op will be included, with online co-op hitting at a later date.