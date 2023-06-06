Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine Launches in June with Hardcore Puzzle Gameplay

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is bringing its mouthful of a name and challenging tile-puzzle gameplay to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S with a release date of June 22, 2023. That means the Super Meat Boy spinoff is only a couple weeks away from launching its morbid take on a classic sub-genre. Judging by today’s trailer, it looks to keep the original title’s iconic style, with Thunderful, Headup, and Team Meat also promising to retain the difficulty fans love. It’s definitely not the gameplay Super Meat Boy players are familiar with, but it might still fit in with the rest of the franchise overall. You can see the Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine release date trailer for yourself below.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine was revealed earlier this year as a spoof of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff puzzle game, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine. While series co-creator Edmund McMillen hasn’t been associated with the Super Meat Boy games since the original, this game will continue following the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. It follows the accurately named villain of the series as he struggles to create the perfect Meat Boy clone. Each stage is themed after familiar Super Meat Boy locations with a soundtrack created by Ridiculon.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine features boss fights that pop up periodically throughout more than 100 puzzle levels. Team Meat co-founder Tommy Refenes shared some thoughts on this new direction for Super Meat Boy:

On June 22nd, people are going to get their mitts on Dr. Fetus’s Mean Meat Machine and kill a ton of Meat Boy clones..most likely by accident. People are going to have a great time trying to group clones together to create matches while dodging the obstacle hell we’ve designed for them. Match 4 puzzle games don’t normally have saws, but that’s why this game f***ing rules!

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine has its June release date set, but you can be sure to stay tuned for updates.