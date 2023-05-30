Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Adds Ginyu Force in June

Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have announced a June 6, 2023 release date for Season 3 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and the new Raider will collectively be the Ginyu Force. Additionally, Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 will bring new Survivor skins Dende and King Kai (purchasable via TP Tokens), new Dragon Tier rewards like the Fortuneteller Baba Survivor skin, and a totally new map, Snowy Mountain.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3: Details on Raider Ginyu Force Level Evolultion and the Public Test Server

The Ginyu Force is described as a “Team-up Type Raider,” and evolving to the next level will involve unique requirements for the characters, which are detailed in the screenshots below. After you evolve, previously controlled Ginyu Force members will continue patrolling the area for you, helping you locate and attack Survivors.

Evolution level 1 is Guldo, who uses “Paralysis” or “Time Freeze” to stop Survivors in lieu of having any search skills. Recoome is level 2, who has “powerful skills and special attacks” as expected. Evolution level 3 is Jeice & Burter collectively, with the player controlling Jeice specifically and Burter assisting during attacks. They have the skills “Purple Comet Crash” and “Crusher Ball” as wide-reaching duo Super Attacks. If they all successfully evolve, that means Captain Ginyu as the final evolution will be assisted by all the other Ginyu Force members, making him extremely powerful and able to track Survivors over a larger range. They will even increase his default stats.

There will be server maintenance on May 31, after which a Public Test Server for Season 3 will be made available to players of The Breakers across all platforms. To join it, you will just have to select “go to the public test server” on the start screen. The Public Test Server will offer all the new content described above, plus “Gohan (Teen, Super Saiyan 2),” “Goten (Super Saiyan),” and “Bardock (Super Saiyan)” Transpheres. Anyone who participates in the test will receive three Season 3 Summon Tickets and 5,000 Zeni.

If you’re craving more, you can check out a special launch stream for Season 3 below that includes English subtitles.

In all honesty, I totally fell off this game in the past few weeks because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has completely taken over my life. However, I enjoyed the addition of Vegeta and his Great Ape form during Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2, and the quality-of-life UI updates added at that time were nice as well. I’m stoked that the Ginyu Force and Snowy Mountain are coming to Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 for the June release date, and I will continue being the internet’s sole(?) evangelist for this really fun game.