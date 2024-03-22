Dragon’s Dogma 2 Claw Them into Shape Quest Guide

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of quests with obscure completion conditions, and Claw Them Into Shape is no different. However, it’s also a quest you’ll want to complete as Beren, the quest giver, will eventually award you with a powerful Warrior skill.

Where to Start Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After arriving in Vernworth and completing the Vocation Frustration quest in order to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations, return to Melve and head northwest to a grove called Moonglow Garden. Here, you’ll find a beastren man named Beren. He’ll require of you two things: three swords and a motivated soldier to train.

Where to Find Swords for Beren

This is the easiest of Beren’s two tasks, as if you head east to Borderwatch Outpost, you can purchase three cheap swords from the vendor there and bring them back to him. It doesn’t matter which swords you bring, so unwanted finds during your adventures are perfectly okay to give to him.

Where to Find a Motivated Soldier for Beren in Dragon’s Dogma 2

This is a bit more difficult. There is no motivated soldier you can speak with in nearby Borderwatch Outpost or Melve to bring back to Beren; however, if you continue on your adventure, eventually a boy named Humphrey will approach you, impressed by your monster-felling deeds. He approached us in Vernworth a few days after beginning Beren’s quest.

Don’t worry – Beren’s quest isn’t time sensitive like others in the game; you can take your time finding Humphrey.

Returning to Beren will continue on his quest, but subsequent steps – fighting him one-on-one and helping him fell an Ogre – play out rather straightforward; after that, you can find Beren once again after crossing into Battahl to receive a Warrior-Maister art.



We hope this helped you find a motivated soldier and complete Beren’s Claw Them Into Shape quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.