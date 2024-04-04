Dragon’s Dogma 2 Has One More Secret Sphinx Riddle You Probably Missed

The Sphinx is one of the most unique and creative boss encounters of Dragon’s Dogma 2. She presents you with 10 different riddles that you must solve in order to get some pretty valuable items, but there’s just one last secret that players have been unable to crack until now.

After completing all of her riddles, you’ll notice that there’s one final treasure chest in the room with her. You can only get the Key of Sagacity to open the chest by killing her, but so far, the Unmaking Arrow seems to be the only reliable method of taking her down. Damaging her with regular attacks too much seems to cause her to fly away and leave the fight after some time, preventing you from getting the Key of Sagacity. However, Dragon’s Dogma 2 actually drops some subtle clues about how you can defeat her.

Discovered by u/UnamedUser1 on the game’s subreddit, there are a few very subtle clues scattered about that teach you how to take her down without having to use the Unmaking Arrow. There are stone carvings and murals to be found behind Ser Maruits in Bakbattahl, in the Ancient Ruins, and on the vase in the Sphinx’s chamber that all depict her getting attacked with arrows and regular weapons on her body. Essentially, this is the game’s way of telling you that if you want to defeat her, you cannot strike her face.

Other users have also discovered subtle visual clues with the Sphinx herself, where she’ll nod her head if you strike her body and legs, and shake her head if you hit her head and face. It’s worth noting that when you hit her face, she may also say “Disappointing,” indicating that you’re on the wrong track.

By hitting her body and legs, you’ll be able to take her down without using the Unmaking Arrow, and she won’t fly away in the middle of the fight. Of course, it’s still a lot easier to just use the Arrow, considering there aren’t really any other good targets for it in the game, but this is a neat little tidbit nonetheless.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on consoles and PC.

