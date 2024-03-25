All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx Riddle Answers & Locations (Game of Wits)

The Sphinx is one of the most unique creatures you’ll encounter in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and she’ll also serve as one of the game’s toughest challenges. Clearing all her riddles requires some work, so we’re here to talk you through it. Here’s how to find the Sphinx and solve her riddles in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Find the Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your first step is to find the Sphinx herself in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll want to go to the Mountain Shrine, located northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town.

From Checkpoint Rest Town, keep heading north until you reach the Ancient Battleground, then keep going forward to reach the top of the ruins at the Worldsend Cavern. Make your way through Worldsend Cavern, then turn right and follow the steps up to the Mountain Shrine where the Sphinx is located.

Before continuing on, I’d recommend bringing a Portcrystal and some Ferrystones with you. Solving the first set of riddles for the Sphinx requires you to fast travel back and forth pretty often, so placing a Portcrystal here will help you save a lot of time.

All Sphinx Riddle Answers

There are a total of 10 riddles you’ll need to solve for the Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first five can be answered at the Mountain Shrine, and you’ll need to find her second location to answer the second set. We’ve listed all of the riddles and their solutions down below, but take note that you can take them on in any order, so just jump around as necessary.

Riddle of Madness

The Riddle of Madness is as follows: “Love is as twin to madness, they say. They are bound fast, as night is to day. So bring forth your most beloved to me, that I might gauge the depth of your insanity.”

To solve this one, you can either bring the person you have the highest affinity with, or just place your main pawn on the platform. I’d recommend just putting your pawn on the platform to save you a lot of time.

Reward: Portcrystal.

Riddle of Eyes

The Riddle of Eyes poses the following conundrum: “Our eyes are our allies, yet oft do they betray, for eyes tell lies, so I advise, and thence do lead astray. Yet how will your eyes advise you? Venture through yonder door and retrieve that which is of greatest value.”

Enter the doorway that opens up after the Sphinx poses the riddle, then turn around to find a chest sitting above the door way. Open it to receive a Sealing Phial. Bring it back to the Sphinx to solve the riddle. You do not need to venture any deeper or fight the ogre in there.

Reward: Wakestone.

Riddle of Conviction

The Riddle of Conviction is as follows: “Life is an enigma — a lender of mortal debt. Yet lighter pack makes fleeter foot and challenge nimbly met. So grant to me what you most prize, and hence elude your ponderous demise.”

To solve this, give the Sphinx any item in your inventory. She’ll duplicate whatever you give her, so make sure to give her something that you deem extremely valuable.

Reward: Portcrystal

Riddle of Rumination

The Riddle of Rumination is as follows: “You know of Seeker’s Tokens, I trust? Those keepsakes of a fondly remembered journey? Yet where was it that you found your first? Retrace your steps, if you can — you might make a new discovery.

To solve this one, you need to go back to where you found your very first Seeker’s Token in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which can be troublesome if you no longer remember where it was. You’ll find a Finder’s Token at where it was, so bring that back to the Sphinx when you have it.

Reward: 3 Ferrystones.

Riddle of Wisdom

The Riddle of Wisdom is as follows: “The parent knows the child, yet the reverse is far from true. The child knows not the parent; such is the parent’s due. I am a lost child, for kinship do I yearn. So bring me to my parent, that I may learn.”

To solve this one, you’ll need to interact with a Riftstone and summon a pawn with the name “SphinxParent” that’s made by Capcom. Do note that pawns made by other players will not work. In fact, I’d recommend turning network functionalities off while you’re doing this, just so you don’t get distracted by player-made pawns.

To make things easier on you, activate the Forgotten Riftstone of Fellowship north of Checkpoint Rest Town. You can then search up specific pawn names to find the SphinxParent.

Reward: 1,200 RC

Second Sphinx Location

After solving the first set of Sphinx riddles in Dragon’s Dogma 2, she’ll fly off, requiring you to find her again to complete the quest. After she’s done talking, you can actually run forward and grab hold of her as she flies off, and she’ll take you directly to the second location.

Or, y’know, you could just do it the plebeian way and hoof it instead. The Sphinx will be located at the Frontier Shrine, west of Checkpoint Rest Town, as indicated in the screenshot down below:

Just like with the first location, I’d also recommend placing a Portcrystal here to allow for easier and more convenient fast travel.

Riddle of Reunion

There’s no solution to this one. You’ll be rewarded just for finding her a second time, and you’ll get 100,000 gold.

Riddle of Contest

To solve this one, the Sphinx will force you to fight an enemy while you’ve got a Ring of Derision equipped. You’ll deal basically no damage here, so just hit him until his guard is broken, then grab them and throw them off the Shrine.

Reward: Ring of Ambition.

Riddle of Futility

The Riddle of Futility is as follows: “Here I have an amphora destined for Ser Maurits in Bakbattahl. Deliver it to him, but beware; it’s rather fragile.”

To solve this one, you’ll need to bring the item all the way to Ser Maurits without breaking it, which means avoiding combat and even falling down. To make things easy for you, fast travel to Bakbattahl, grab him, and return to the Sphinx, and give him the item there.

Reward: Eternal Bond.

Riddle of Differentiation

The Riddle of Differentiation is as follows: “I seek this man. If men are so distinct, I’m sure you’ll meet him in a trice.”

To solve this one, check your NPC Logbook in the History section of the menu and look for Dante and Vergil. Dante has straight hair and a straight scar across his face, and he’s located in the merchant’s quarter of Checkpoint Rest Town, while Vergil has wavy hair and a crooked scar and is located at the entrance of Checkpoint Rest Town.

Compare the images from your Logbook to the image that the Sphinx shows you, then bring the correct man to her. You can do this by grabbing the NPC, then using a Ferrystone to fast travel back to the Frontier Shrine.

Reward: Whimsical Daydream.

Riddle of Recollection

The Riddle of Recollection is as follows: My memory fails me, you see. Remind me and make it plain. Let yonder statues be your means. For every question aptly answered, bring one here before me.

To solve this one, carry the statues and place them on the dais. You need to carry the same number of statues as riddles you’ve answer up until this point, not including the Riddle of Recollection. This means that if the Riddle of Recollection is the eighth Riddle you’re getting, you should only carry seven.

Reward: Unmaking Arrow.

How to Beat the Sphinx

Once you’ve solved all 10 riddles for the Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can then fight the Sphinx to get the key required to open the final chest in the Frontier Shrine. If you’ve got the Archer, Magick Archer, or Warfarer vocation equipped, you can actually just use the Unmaking Arrow to kill her instantly.

If not, you’ll need to fight her the regular way and DPS her down before she tries to escape. This isn’t a particularly tough fight, but if she does escape, you’ll never see her again. Because of this, I do recommend changing vocations before coming back to fight her, just to be safe.

After killing her, you’ll get the Key of Sagacity, which can be used to open the chest. You’ll be rewarded with the Eternal Wakestone for your efforts.

And that’s how to clear the Sphinx encounter in Dragon’s Dogma 2.