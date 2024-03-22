Category:
How to Unlock All Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Every good RPG needs a solid class or job system, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no different. In this game, players can equip Vocations, which determine your skills and weapon type. Here’s how to unlock all Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocation Unlock Locations

There are a total of 10 Vocations to be discovered and unlocked in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Unlike in the first game where most of them just unlocked naturally as you leveled them up and visited Guilds, Dragon’s Dogma 2 may require you to complete a quest or two, or seek out specific NPCs. This can get a little tricky, and that’s where we come in.

Listed below are all available Vocations in the game, and their unlock requirements:

VocationWeapon TypesHow to Unlock
FighterSword, ShieldAvailable at the start of the game.
MageStaffAvailable at the start of the game.
ThiefDaggersAvailable at the start of the game.
RangerBowAvailable at the start of the game.
WarriorTwo-handed weaponsTalk to the Guild NPC at Vernworth to start a weapon collection quest. Collect the Greatsword found in the Trevo Mines.
SorcererArchistaffTalk to the Guild NPC at Vernworth to start a weapon collection quest. Collect the Archistaff found in the Trevo Mines.
Mystic SpearhandDuospearLocated in the Coastal Hut in Harve Village. Protect the village from the Saurian attacks twice, then come back later for one final rescue mission in Stormwind Cave. After that, the Mystic Spearhand maister should show up in the Coastal Hut.

If Sigurd doesn’t appear, you’re guaranteed to find him in Dragonsbreath Tower, southwest of Bakbattahl.
Magick ArcherBowLocated at the Windwalker’s Home on Agamen Volcanic Island.
TricksterDaggersUnlocked as part of the main story. Complete the quest titled Flickering Shadows.
WarfarerFour weapon typesSpeak to Lammond at the hot springs in Volcanic Island Camp and give him Newt Liqeur. It can be crafted with Saurian Tail and Fruit Wine, or obtained from Cliodhna’s house at Agamen Volcanic Island and the Forbidden Magick Research Lab.

When you want to switch to a new Vocation for the first time, you’ll need to do so at a Guild and pay up with Discipline Points. But once it’s been unlocked, you can switch between them at no cost at all. This gives you a lot of freedom to experiment with the classes Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer as you figure out which one best suits your play style.

It’s worth noting that every Vocation comes with their own weapon and armor types as well, so you may need to set aside some gold for purchasing new gear when you’re planning a Vocation change.

And that’s how to unlock every Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re looking for our take on the best Vocations to pick, we’ve got you covered on that front as well.

Dragon's Dogma 2
