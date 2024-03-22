Vocations are the name of the game in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They determine your weapon skills, core skills, and augments, which drastically affect how you perform in combat. Here’s how to change Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Changing Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

At the start of the game, when you’re creating your Arisen, you’ll be asked to choose a Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Fret not, though. You can change this later on.

You’ll get your first chance to change Vocations after completing the tutorial stage and crash-landing with the griffin. After the griffin segment, you’ll be taken to a nearby encampment, where you can talk to the innmaster and change your Vocations by spending Discipline Points. At this point in time, you’ll only be able to choose between the basics: Fighter, Ranger, Mage, and Thief.

A little later on, once you reach the city of Vermund, you can visit the Vocation Guild to gain access to more advanced Vocations like Warrior and Sorcerer. However, do note that unlocking some of the advanced Vocations may require you to complete a quest or two before you can access them.

After that, it’s simply a matter of visiting the Vocation Guild whenever you want to change Vocations. You just need to make sure you have enough Discipline Points to do so. Once you’ve unlocked a Vocation, you switch to it at no cost at a Guild.

How to Get Discipline Points in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Speaking of Discipline Points, this is a form of currency that you accrue as you engage in combat in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Each time you defeat an enemy, you gain a bit of experience, along with a few Discipline Points. These Points can be used for the following:

Unlocking new Vocations

Unlocking weapon skills

Unlocking core skills

Unlocking augments

You’ll rack up a ton of these naturally as you play, but basically, just keep fighting enemies to make sure you’ve always got a good stock of Discipline Points stored up.

And that’s how to change Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.