Dragon’s Dogma 2 Hunt for the Jadeite Orb Quest Guide

In true Dragon’s Dogma 2 fashion, the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb is a quest that gives you little and less information for how to solve it, and opens up even more questions as it has multiple endings to pursue. Here’s everything you need to know about this quest.

Where to Begin the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb Quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

This quest will unlock right when you reach the Checkpoint Rest Town, which is found along the road from Vernworth to Battahl. When entering from the northern bridge, a beastren man named Offulve will ask for your help in finding the stolen Jadeite Orb; while he has no idea who might’ve taken it, he’s certain a man named Everard will kill him for taking it in the first place. The only clue you have to go on is that you should ask shady people about where the Orb might’ve gone.

At this point, a human man named Everard may approach you and offer a healthy reward for giving the Jadeite Orb to him instead.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb Location

You needn’t go far to find the Jadeite Orb. Within the Checkpoint Rest Town, you’ll find Ibrahim’s Scrap Store. Some ne’er-do-well sold the Jadeite Orb and you can purchase it off him for a healthy sum of gold. Once obtained, you can bring it to either Offulve or Everard.

Who Should You Give the Jadeite Orb to?

Everard is the better choice to give the Orb to as he rewards you with 12,000 gold and the Ring of Skullduggery, while Offulve gives you 3,000 gold and an Elite Camping Tent. Both the Ring of Skullduggery and the Elite Camping tent are great items. However, you can get both rewards if you’re shrewd.

Turns out, at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store you can pay to have him make a Jadeite Orb forgery and give one to either Offulve or Everard. This will take a few in-game days, but as this quest isn’t timed, you shouldn’t worry. Once complete, give the forgery to one man and the real one to another. Be warned – Everard will check with Ibrahim to make sure his Jadeite Orb is the real deal. You’ll have a small window of time to bribe Ibrahim to lie for you, but it will cost you 12,000 gold to do so.

As a result, it’s best to give Everard the real Jadeite Orb and Offulve the fake one in order to receive the maximum amount of rewards from this quest.



That’s all you need to know to complete the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2.