Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Guide

Vernworth opens up several quests and adventures to embark on, but you shouldn’t forget to visit Melve, especially if you’re looking to romance Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Here’s everything you need to do in the Readvent of Calamity quest, including when to visit Melve and Ulrika’s location.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist

In my Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, the Readvent of Calamity quest popped up when I travelled back to Melve after spending time in Vernworth and completing some of the false Sovran evidence quests. To my surprise, a dragon was attacking the small village again (these folks really can’t catch a break). I joined the fight and after a couple of failed attempts, my Pawns and I were able to drive off the foe.

Whether you visit Melve again because of the Oxcart Courier quest or simply by exploring, you can start Readvent of Calamity as long as you haven’t done Captain Brant’s Feast of Deception quest, which acts as a soft “point of no return” that discontinues some of your tasks. That said, it’s helpful to complete Brant’s Monster Culling, before or shortly after heading back to Melve to fight the dragon, as it opens up an area that you’ll return to later on in this questline.

Visit Melve from Time to Time in Readvent of Calamity

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you save Melve from the dragon, the quest description tells you to “visit Melve from time to time.” This means you need to sleep in the Melve Inn or a nearby campsite, passing time while you rest. When you wake up the next day, go up the hill past Runne’s Apothecary and head inside Ulrika’s house. A cutscene will trigger where you’ll overhear a dispute between Ulrika and an NPC named Ser Martin.

Ulrika will invite you to stay the night after the argument. However, the next morning, she’s nowhere in sight, and you’ll find she fled, leaving Melve behind. Exit her house, and after the cutscene showing officials searching for Ulrika, talk to Lennart, who requests that you search for Ulrika and inform him that she’s well.

Where to Find Ulrika in Readvent of Calamity

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ulrika flees to Harve Village during the Readvent of Calamity quest. As mentioned, Captain Brant’s Monster Culling quest will lead you here to save guards from Saurians. After Lennart tasks you to find Ulrika’s location, travel back to Harve Village and complete the Scaly Invaders quest, which requires you to defend the town from Saurians twice. Thankfully, there’s a nearby campsite where you can pass the time in between fights.

After the final Scaly Invaders encounter, you can talk to Ulrika. I found her between Chandler’s General Store and Harve Village Beach. During the conversation, she explains that she can’t return to Melve until the dragon is defeated. Bring this information back to Lennart to complete Readvent of Calamity. He’ll reward you with 4,500 Gold and the Ring of Grit.

That’s our complete walkthrough for Readvent of Calamity in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

