Just like in the first game, the beloved system makes a return in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you have a few romance options to choose from this time around. Here’s how to romance Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Ulrika Romance Guide

Ulrika is one of the very first characters you’ll meet in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and she’s also one of the few romance options available to you. That being said, romancing her is a rather convoluted process and it’s entirely possible to miss a specific quest along the way, which will lock you out of her romance arc.

Before I get into more detail about each of these quest steps, here’s a rough overview of what you need to do:

Trigger the Readvent of Calamity side quest after completing various main story quests for Brant in Vernworth. Complete Home Is Where the Hearth Is. Complete Trouble on the Cape and have Ulrika become chief of Harve Village.

The first step is the trickiest, as it’s not entirely clear when exactly you can head back to Melve to start Readvent of Calamity, but I’ll try to be as specific as possible based on what I’ve experienced in my own playthrough.

How to Start Readvent of Calamity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In my first playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2, I completed all of Brant’s quests in Vernworth except for Feast of Deception, which is the quest that tasks you with attending the coronation before you head for Battahl.

After completing all the false Sovran quests and the masquerade ball, Brant mentions that you should check back at Melve at some point. I continued doing his quests until only Feast of Deception was left, and then I went back to Melve, and this triggered the start of Readvent of Calamity for me.

When you head back to Melve, you’ll see that the stronghold is getting attacked by another dragon. Fight the dragon alongside Melve’s citizens and it’ll eventually fly away.

After that, rest at a nearby campsite, then head up to Ulrika’s house for another scene. Speak with Ulrika, then sleep, and you’ll get another scene with Lennart telling you that Ulrika has escaped.

Complete Scaly Invaders in Harve Village

To continue the quest, head to Harve Village to find Ulrika. You’ll see that Harve has been attacked by Saurians yet again, and you can help Ulrika to fend them off.

After doing so, head back to Melve and talk to Lennart, and the Readvent of Calamity quest will be marked as complete. You’ll also receive the following rewards:

Ring of Grit

Riotous Fury

Complete Home Is Where the Hearth Is

This next step to romancing Ulrika requires you to rest again, then head back to Melve. This time around, a guard at the gate of Melve will stop you from entering, and you’ll need to pay him 5,000 gold to get through.

Speak with Lennart in Ulrika’s house to start Home Is Where the Hearth Is, which requires you to buy four swords from the smithy in town and bring them back to Lennart. This will trigger a fight in town where you have to fend off some guards.

After the encounter, speak with Lennart again, then head back to Harve Village to tell Ulrika how Melve is doing.

Complete Trouble on the Cape

Finally, head back to Harve Village to speak with Ulrika. This will trigger a new quest that requires you to head back into Stormwind Cave to rescue a few civilians. After doing so, head back into the village square to complete the quest, and Ulrika will become the chief of Harve Village. This will mark the end of the Trouble on the Cape side quest, and you’ll get the following rewards:

Ferrystone x1

6,500 gold

Finally, rest at a campsite again, then speak with Ulrika at the beach in Harve Village. This will trigger a final cutscene with her that completes her romance arc, and that’s it! You’ll have successfully romanced Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Things to Take Note Of

There are two main things that can go wrong in this long questline: failing to save Melve in Readvent of Calamity, and completing the Harve Village arc without Ulrika.

If you progress too far in the main story and start getting into the Battahl stuff, it’ll be too late for you to save Melve from the dragon attack and start the Readvent of Calamity quest. In addition to that, it’s also possible to complete the Harve Village arc without Ulrika’s presence at all, and this means that she won’t become chief of Harve Village, thereby bricking the romance progression.

You’ll need to be careful to avoid Harve Village during the first act of the game, while also making sure to check back at Melve before doing the coronation quest to keep things in order.

Finally, while I don’t think it’s entirely necessary to do so considering that completing these quests will increase your affinity with Ulrika naturally, it may also be a good idea to give her gifts from time to time. By maxing out affinity with Ulrika, you’ll be able to guarantee that final romance scene with her at the end of the questline.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more