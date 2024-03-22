What to Do at the Masquerade Ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A lot of the quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be annoyingly opaque, often leaving you to your own devices as you try to figure out what to do. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what you need to do at the masquerade ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Progress in the Masquerade Ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Getting into the masquerade ball with the right outfit in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only half the battle. You still need to figure out a way to get close to the false Sovran. To progress through the quest, head to the back hallway behind the dance hall area, and examine the wall between the two wooden doors to find a hidden passage. Head through the passage and go to the next building to trigger a cutscene and continue on with the story.

As for the ball itself, you can take your time talking to all of the dancers and patrons here. None of them will give you any clues as to what you need to do, though you can meet and talk to Lord Phaesus, who will seem to give some indication that he knows who you are. Aside from that, there’s not much point in talking to the rest of the NPCs.

It should also be noted that if you misbehave in any way during the ball, such as taking off your mask or assaulting the NPCs, the guards will quickly converge on your location and start attacking you. They’ll drain your HP but you won’t die, and you’ll instead be sent to gaol, where you need to negotiate for your freedom. Of course, if you still have the gaol key from Brant, this won’t be an issue.

And that’s how to progress at the masquerade ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2.