Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for DTI.
Image via Dress To Impress Group
Category:
Video Games
Codes

DTI Doll Codes (April 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Apr 7, 2025 04:13 am

Updated April 7, 2025

We looked for doll codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to show off your sense of fashion with DTI doll codes? Get custom makeup and amaze players with your ability to follow the actual theme. You can also act clueless and put nothing on, acting like you joined the game at the last minute.

You should also get your hands on the regular Dress To Impress Codes and unlock more unique outfits. Have fun switching your outfits until you find something that really fits your style or the actual theme,

Follow this article to get updates

All DTI Doll Codes List

Active DTI Doll Codes

  • There are currently no active DTI doll codes.

Expired DTI Doll Codes

  • 8UJ5URSH8V3E
  • 9TX3YENUFQBG
  • 26RACBMD4AN2
  • 18YNQKLE5ON

Related: Baddies Codes

How to Redeem Codes in DTI Doll

There’s a new Dress to Impress feature added, which is doll codes, and here is how you can use the DTI doll codes:

How to redeem codes in DTI.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run DTI in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Press the DLC Codes button.
  4. Type a code into the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

How to Get More DTI Doll Codes

DTI doll codes are all over the internet, but you can look for them right here after bookmarking this article. If you want additional platforms, you can check out the links below:

Why Are My DTI Doll Codes Not Working?

If DTI doll codes aren’t giving you freebies, then you’ve likely mistyped them. Copying/pasting codes is the best way to input codes to avoid this problem. However, they might also be out of use, in which case, you’re out of luck. Contact us, and we’ll put them on the expired list.

What is DTI?

Dress to Impress is a popular fashion game where players dress up their avatars depending on the theme that they’re given. Once the timer runs out, you can judge outfits from other players and pose when your fashionista walks down the aisle. The more votes you collect, the more titles you’ll unlock.

Since you’re a fashion guru, you’ll surely enjoy getting glamorous goodies from our It Girl Codes and Dress Trading Codes lists.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content