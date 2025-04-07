DTI Doll Codes (April 2025)

Updated April 7, 2025 We looked for doll codes!

Are you ready to show off your sense of fashion with DTI doll codes? Get custom makeup and amaze players with your ability to follow the actual theme. You can also act clueless and put nothing on, acting like you joined the game at the last minute.

You should also get your hands on the regular Dress To Impress Codes and unlock more unique outfits. Have fun switching your outfits until you find something that really fits your style or the actual theme,

All DTI Doll Codes List

Active DTI Doll Codes

There are currently no active DTI doll codes.

Expired DTI Doll Codes

8UJ5URSH8V3E

9TX3YENUFQBG

26RACBMD4AN2

18YNQKLE5ON

How to Redeem Codes in DTI Doll

There’s a new Dress to Impress feature added, which is doll codes, and here is how you can use the DTI doll codes:

Run DTI in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Press the DLC Codes button. Type a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

How to Get More DTI Doll Codes

DTI doll codes are all over the internet, but you can look for them right here after bookmarking this article. If you want additional platforms, you can check out the links below:

Why Are My DTI Doll Codes Not Working?

If DTI doll codes aren’t giving you freebies, then you’ve likely mistyped them. Copying/pasting codes is the best way to input codes to avoid this problem. However, they might also be out of use, in which case, you’re out of luck. Contact us, and we’ll put them on the expired list.

What is DTI?

Dress to Impress is a popular fashion game where players dress up their avatars depending on the theme that they’re given. Once the timer runs out, you can judge outfits from other players and pose when your fashionista walks down the aisle. The more votes you collect, the more titles you’ll unlock.

