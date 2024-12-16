Baddies Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 16, 2024 We added new codes!

Sharpen your nails and grab a baseball bat because it’s time to become one of the Baddies and beat up people on the streets. They look at you the wrong way? Spray their eyes. Are they a hater? Grab a trash bag and smack it over their heads.

If you want to be a real baddie, then use Baddies codes. Get exclusive items, skins, and other trinkets that will make beating up people more fun. You can be a baddie on the streets and a fashionista model in DTI, of course, only after you redeem the Dress To Impress Codes.

All Baddies Codes List

Active Baddies Codes

Baddies: Use for a Treasure Chest Purse Skin (New)

Expired Baddies Codes

There are currently no expired Baddies codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Baddies

Here is how the Baddies code redemption system works:

Run Baddies in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the top-right corner of your screen. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Claim Reward button to get goodies.

How to Get More Baddies Codes

You can obtain Baddies codes through the Baddies Entertainment Discord and the Meow Meow Games! Roblox group. However, you’ll have to do some digging to find them. If you want to avoid that, you can bookmark this article and look for them right here.

Why Are My Baddies Codes Not Working?

The first thing you should do is double-check the code for any typos. If you manually input Baddies codes, you’re more than likely to make spelling errors, so the best solution here is to stop typing and start copying/pasting codes. If you’re still struggling even after, then you’re trying to redeem expired codes. When you discover outdated codes, you should inform us ASAP.

What is Baddies?

Baddies is a Roblox fighting game that involves nails scratching and hitting people with a baseball bat. You can find items scattered around the street to beat up players in different ways and complete quests to get cash, which you can spend in various stores.

