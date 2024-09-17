Dummy UTMM Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 17, 2024 We added new codes!

While inspired by Undertale, Dummy UTMM is different from what you might expect. Instead of being the fallen child that befriends monsters, you’re a Robloxian who beats up dummies with a stick. The original soundtrack is playing in the background, so that’s awesome.

Beating up dummies with a stick might sound simple, but it can be, at times, very challenging. Luckily, you can get a ton of awesome freebies that will make your job easier by using Dummy UTMM codes. Be ahead of other players and get cool armor along with other convenient items that will make you powerful.

All Dummy UTMM Codes List

Active Dummy UTMM Codes

IMSORRYBRO : Use for All Boss Raid Drops and 5B True Resets (New)

: Use for All Boss Raid Drops and 5B True Resets thankyoufor200likes : Use for Life404 armor, True Insanity Blade, and 1.5k Resets (New)

: Use for Life404 armor, True Insanity Blade, and 1.5k Resets thankyoufor550likes : Use for 3 True Resets (New)

: Use for 3 True Resets sub2toduopnnj_Official : Use for True Reset

: Use for True Reset tysmfor1600likes : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards sub2toDark_Real404 : Use for True Reset

: Use for True Reset blackflamesandhogaresuckatfindingthings : Use for True Reset

: Use for True Reset MANDAURNOTBEATINGTHEALLEGATIONS : Use for Free armor (Only works on new servers)

: Use for Free armor sorryforthelongeventforgivevenandkall : Use for Boss Raid Drops

: Use for Boss Raid Drops sub2toRTNLNOOB: Use for True Reset

Expired Dummy UTMM Codes

bigmoneyaura

How to Redeem Codes in Dummy UTMM

Check our quick and easy guide below to see how to redeem Dummy UTMM codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Dummy UTMM in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a code into the text field. Click Redeem to collect prizes.

How to Get More Dummy UTMM Codes

Our Dummy UTMM codes list is always up-to-date, so the best course of action is to bookmark this article and visit often before anything else. You can also skim through channels on Sigma’s Industry Discord and seek codes there if you don’t mind spending more time doing your research.

Why Are My Dummy UTMM Codes Not Working?

When you get an error message when redeeming Dummy UTMM codes, check for typos. If you find typing codes manually time-consuming, try copying and pasting them instead to avoid spelling issues. This solution only works if the code is active, though. If you notice some codes have expired, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

Other Ways to Get Rewards in Dummy UTMM

This game is not generous when it comes to rewards—redeeming Dummy UTMM codes is the only way to obtain freebies. You can always look for goodies outside the game. The best place to check is the official Discord linked above, where developers sometimes announce giveaways and events players can join to win pretty unique items.

What is Dummy UTMM?

Most of us by now know what Undertale is, and Dummy UTMM is based on this wild RNG experience. All you have at the beginning is your stick, and you need to use it to bonk enemies and get loot. As you become stronger, the amount of dummies you face will increase, which means you can obtain better armor and weapons.

