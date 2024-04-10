EA Has Reportedly Canned a Dead Space 2 Remake

Remember how the Dead Space series was abandoned after the third entry? Well, that’s not happening with the remake series. According to one source, EA has already ditched a Dead Space 2 remake.

Optimistically, I was hoping that the Dead Space remake series would live long enough to give the series a proper send-off instead of ending on Dead Space 3‘s cliffhanger. But according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who’s usually on the money, that’s not happening.

Speaking on GB’s Game Mess Mornings, Grubb was discussing EA Motive’s two-game strategy with fellow journalist Lex Luddy. Motive is currently working on Iron Man and the Battlefield series, which, as Luddy spotted, leaves something missing from the line-up.

“They were working on Dead Space 2, and they are no longer working on it. It is on the shelf because the first game had lacklustre sales, that’s how it was phrased to me,” Grubb explains. He adds that this development doesn’t mean Dead Space 2 is dead forever, but it certainly seems that way.

If accurate, it’ll be the second time EA has killed Dead Space. EA originally ended the series after Dead Space 3 and, ultimately, shuttered developer Visceral Games. There’s no sign of that happening at Motive – yet – but I suspect a lot of eyes will be on Iron Man‘s sales figures. It would be just another occasion of Tony Stark saving the universe, but this time, it wouldn’t be one he’s a major part of.

So, for now, Dead Space is dead… again. Maybe if the powers that be had picked a more upbeat title, things would be different.

