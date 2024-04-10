Category:
Video Games
News

EA Has Reportedly Canned a Dead Space 2 Remake

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 01:58 pm
Dead Space, with a man in a brass spacesuit, in a darkened spaceship.

Remember how the Dead Space series was abandoned after the third entry? Well, that’s not happening with the remake series. According to one source, EA has already ditched a Dead Space 2 remake.

Optimistically, I was hoping that the Dead Space remake series would live long enough to give the series a proper send-off instead of ending on Dead Space 3‘s cliffhanger. But according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who’s usually on the money, that’s not happening.

Speaking on GB’s Game Mess Mornings, Grubb was discussing EA Motive’s two-game strategy with fellow journalist Lex Luddy. Motive is currently working on Iron Man and the Battlefield series, which, as Luddy spotted, leaves something missing from the line-up.

Related: College Football 25 Fans Don’t Understand Arch Manning’s Reason for Opting Out of the Game

“They were working on Dead Space 2, and they are no longer working on it. It is on the shelf because the first game had lacklustre sales, that’s how it was phrased to me,” Grubb explains. He adds that this development doesn’t mean Dead Space 2 is dead forever, but it certainly seems that way.

If accurate, it’ll be the second time EA has killed Dead Space. EA originally ended the series after Dead Space 3 and, ultimately, shuttered developer Visceral Games. There’s no sign of that happening at Motive – yet – but I suspect a lot of eyes will be on Iron Man‘s sales figures. It would be just another occasion of Tony Stark saving the universe, but this time, it wouldn’t be one he’s a major part of.

So, for now, Dead Space is dead… again. Maybe if the powers that be had picked a more upbeat title, things would be different.

If you’re interested in more Dead Space-related content, here’s a piece about why one of our writers dropped the game.

Post Tag:
Dead Space
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.