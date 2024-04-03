Eight Best Content Warning Faces

One of Content Warning’s coolest features is the ability to create your own ‘faces’, three symbols that are displayed on your avatar’s helmet. If you’re looking for inspiration, I’ve rounded up some of the best Content Warning faces.

Recommended Videos

Best Content Warning Faces

Like Lethal Company, Content Warning throws you and three other players into a gloomy, monster-filled location, and challenges you to profit from your exploration. This time, you’re not gathering scrap, you’re filming spooky monsters and the like for your YouTube channel.

In the true spirit of the internet, emoticons figure into the game. The precursor to emojis, emoticons are a string of keyboard symbols that can be used to represent a smiley face :), a heart <3, and much more. Inputted via a special terminal, Content Warning lets you use up to three symbols to make your character’s emoticon ‘face’.

Players have been getting pretty creative with their faces, going well beyond smilies and phallic symbols. I’ve rounded up some of the best Content Warning faces, in case you’re in need of inspiration or just want to ‘borrow’ them. You may need to rotate some of these faces to make them fit.

Dead to the World – (X X)

Let’s face it, you’re going to come to a horrible end the first few times you play Content Warning, so why not go in prepared? Here’s how to make it:

First character Second character Third character X X

Tongue Out (: Þ)

What better way is there to show your courage than by poking your tongue at danger? This face (courtesy of this thread) makes use of ASCII codes, so you’ll need to hold down ALT, along with the numbers on your number pad. Alternatively, you could swap it out for a regular P.

First character Second character Third character : ALT+0222 or P

Boredom (: |)

Content Warning is anything but boring once it gets going, but waiting around for the host to start can be a drag. Express your impatience with this emoticon.

First character Second character Third character : |

Tiny Eyes (°·°)

If you’re a Reeves and Mortimer fan, you’ll appreciate this face. It gives your character just the tiniest eyes, especially if you zoom all the way out. This is another one that uses ASCII codes.

First character Second character Third character ALT+248 ALT+250 ALT+248

UwU (UwU)

First character Second character Third character U w U

Want to wind up your fellow ScareTubers? Then the UwU face is the way to do it. You get bonus points for dropping the word UwU into voice chat.

Big Money ($$$)

While Content Warning has you aiming for views rather than selling scrap, at the end of the day it’s still all about the cash. Demonstrate your big money aspirations with this $$$ (or £££ if you’d prefer) face.

First character Second character Third character $ $ $

Crying Face (¶>¶)

Things not going well? There’s nothing wrong with sitting down and having a sob, which is where this face comes in.

First character Second character Third character ALT+0182 > ALT+0182

Fancy Mustache (:{)

First character Second character Third character : {

Would the monsters dare attack someone with such a cool mustache? Of course they would, but you can at least look stylish while a spider is eating you.

Those are the eight best faces you can wear in Content Warning, just the thing for making your hapless YouTuber/ScreamTuber stand out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more