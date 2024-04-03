Category:
Video Games
Guides

Eight Best Content Warning Faces

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 07:21 pm
Content Warning, the face-creation screen with a green circle and a question mark in it.

One of Content Warning’s coolest features is the ability to create your own ‘faces’, three symbols that are displayed on your avatar’s helmet. If you’re looking for inspiration, I’ve rounded up some of the best Content Warning faces.

Recommended Videos

Best Content Warning Faces

Like Lethal Company, Content Warning throws you and three other players into a gloomy, monster-filled location, and challenges you to profit from your exploration. This time, you’re not gathering scrap, you’re filming spooky monsters and the like for your YouTube channel.

In the true spirit of the internet, emoticons figure into the game. The precursor to emojis, emoticons are a string of keyboard symbols that can be used to represent a smiley face :), a heart <3, and much more. Inputted via a special terminal, Content Warning lets you use up to three symbols to make your character’s emoticon ‘face’.

Players have been getting pretty creative with their faces, going well beyond smilies and phallic symbols. I’ve rounded up some of the best Content Warning faces, in case you’re in need of inspiration or just want to ‘borrow’ them. You may need to rotate some of these faces to make them fit.

Dead to the World – (X X)

Let’s face it, you’re going to come to a horrible end the first few times you play Content Warning, so why not go in prepared? Here’s how to make it:

First characterSecond characterThird character
XX

Tongue Out (: Þ)

Content Warning's face maker, with a tongue-sticking-out emoticon.

What better way is there to show your courage than by poking your tongue at danger? This face (courtesy of this thread) makes use of ASCII codes, so you’ll need to hold down ALT, along with the numbers on your number pad. Alternatively, you could swap it out for a regular P.

First characterSecond characterThird character
:ALT+0222 or P

Boredom (: |)

Content Warning's face maker, with a bored-looking emoticon.

Content Warning is anything but boring once it gets going, but waiting around for the host to start can be a drag. Express your impatience with this emoticon.

First characterSecond characterThird character
:|

Tiny Eyes (°·°)

Content Warning's face maker, with a tiny-eyed emoticon.

If you’re a Reeves and Mortimer fan, you’ll appreciate this face. It gives your character just the tiniest eyes, especially if you zoom all the way out. This is another one that uses ASCII codes.

First characterSecond characterThird character
ALT+248ALT+250ALT+248

UwU (UwU)

Content Warning's face maker, with a UwU emoticon.
First characterSecond characterThird character
UwU

Want to wind up your fellow ScareTubers? Then the UwU face is the way to do it. You get bonus points for dropping the word UwU into voice chat.

Big Money ($$$)

Content Warning's face maker, with three dollar signs across the face.

While Content Warning has you aiming for views rather than selling scrap, at the end of the day it’s still all about the cash. Demonstrate your big money aspirations with this $$$ (or £££ if you’d prefer) face.

First characterSecond characterThird character
$$$

Crying Face (¶>¶)

Content Warning's face maker, with a face that appears to be crying.

Things not going well? There’s nothing wrong with sitting down and having a sob, which is where this face comes in.

First characterSecond characterThird character
ALT+0182>ALT+0182

Fancy Mustache (:{)

Content Warning's face maker, with a yellow face with a mustache.
First characterSecond characterThird character
:{

Would the monsters dare attack someone with such a cool mustache? Of course they would, but you can at least look stylish while a spider is eating you.

Those are the eight best faces you can wear in Content Warning, just the thing for making your hapless YouTuber/ScreamTuber stand out.

Post Tag:
content warning
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happens to Extra Pickaxes When Spring Treasures Ends
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Happens to Extra Pickaxes When Spring Treasures Ends
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 3, 2024
Read Article How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, a white screen with the word "Cupid" written in several boxes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley Sprinkler Layout Guide
Screenshot of a farm in Stardew Valley, with a player character holding a sprinkler over their head
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Sprinkler Layout Guide
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happens to Extra Pickaxes When Spring Treasures Ends
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Happens to Extra Pickaxes When Spring Treasures Ends
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 3, 2024
Read Article How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, a white screen with the word "Cupid" written in several boxes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley Sprinkler Layout Guide
Screenshot of a farm in Stardew Valley, with a player character holding a sprinkler over their head
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Sprinkler Layout Guide
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 3, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.