Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is still in the works, but in the meantime, FromSoftware has given this much-loved (and occasionally cursed) action RPG an update. You can relax, as this barely touches single-player so it’s not going to, accidentally or intentionally, make it six times as hard to dispatch a boss. If you want to know what it does do, here are all of the Elden Ring 1.10 patch notes.

Elden Ring 1.10 Patch Notes Bring Changes to PvP

Elden Ring patch 1.10 is mainly focused on PC, including a range of balance changes to make player-vs.-player matches fairer. For example, it extends critical hit angles and reduces the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Is that going to drastically alter the game in a way that offends players to their core and leads to FromSoftware uploading a damage control video? No, but if you’ve been taking advantage of those two skills, you’ve now got a marginally higher chance of getting your head divorced from your shoulders.

There are a few single-player tweaks but nothing drastic. Here are all the Elden Ring 1.10 patch notes:

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

Bug Fixes and other changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

That, then, is everything you need to know about the Elden Ring 1.10 patch notes.