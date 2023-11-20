Elden Ring Co-Op Maker Working on Mod for Armored Core 6

Bandai Namco games are no stranger to the world of mods. Now, a modder who added co-op to Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is looking to do the same for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on PC, and it’s going to be absolutely fantastic.

This news comes to us via Rock Paper Shotgun. Modder LukeYui released a clip online via YouTube showcasing what two-player co-op would be like on the “Attack the Watchpoint” mission:

As you can see, another mech is incorporated seamlessly into the gameplay, with no framerate drops to be found. An “Ally” icon even shows you where your partner is at all times.

It is already exciting to think of having another mech assist you during missions. But LukeYui is going even further, detailing that the full release will support up to six players with one host and five guests. They also added, “The host will be able to adjust the difficulty per additional player. All missions are playable in co-op and your party persists between missions, meaning you don’t have to keep reconnecting. The host chooses the mission.” Can you imagine the utter carnage?!

I am all for this mod. If blasting robots in your own giant mech wasn’t fun enough, can you imagine what a thrill doing so with five other human-controlled players would be like? But even more important than that, it will also make conquering those tough missions way easier.

Sadly, there is no planned release date for the Armored Core 6 mod as of yet. You can be sure to find it on LukeYui’s mod page when it is available, however.

