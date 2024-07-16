Elden Ring: Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman Location Guide

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC brings a myriad of new bosses to Elden Ring, and you’ll want Talismans like the Dragoncrest Greatshield to aid you in these battles. This Talisman reduces physical damage by a whopping 20%, so it’s worth getting your hands on. Here’s how.

Where to find Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring

Unlocking Miquella’s Haligtree

Before you set out to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, you need to unlock the path to Miquella’s Haligtree. This requires completing the Haligtree Secret Medallion sidequests and solving the puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town. Only then will you gain access to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, where the talisman is hidden.

Starting at the Drainage Channel Site of Grace

You’ll start your journey at the Drainage Channel Site of Grace in Elphael. From here, head east and exit the building while keeping to the left and maneuvering along the tree branches and concrete beams. Concentration is a must, as one misstep could cause you to restart and lose your runes. You’ll eventually arrive at a rooftop with several holes.

Navigating the Rooftop and Dealing with Pests

Jump through one of these holes onto the beams below. Be ready for a fight — pest enemies lurk here, and they won’t hesitate to attack. Use area-of-effect attacks or crowd-control spells to deal with them efficiently. Clearing these pests is crucial as it makes retrieving the talisman much easier.

Securing the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

With the pests out of the way, head to the western end of the room. Here, you’ll find a chest containing the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. Open it, and claim your reward. This talisman will now reduce your physical damage taken by 20%, providing a significant defensive boost for the challenges ahead.

Why Use the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

If damage negation is your priority, then you have to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. After that, it won’t matter if you’re up against brutal bosses like Malenia and Messmer or facing off against other players in PvP; this talisman can make a world of difference. However, note that its effectiveness is reduced to 5% in PvP, so don’t rely on it in duels.

Make sure you have all the necessary gear, healing equipment, and a solid strategy for dealing with pests. Some might argue that climbing the tree branches is the scariest part of this challenge (even more than fighting hordes of enemies), so keep a note of that as well.

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is essential for minimizing physical damage in Elden Ring. Equip it, and you’ll find yourself much more resilient against the game’s toughest foes, especially in the late game and DLC.

