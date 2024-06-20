How To Beat Mesmer The Impaler in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree poster-child Mesmer The Impaler is no pushover so you’re probably going to reach a point where this boss is giving you trouble. Here are some tips that should help you find more success as you seek the Mesmer’s Ember.

How To beat Mesmer in Elden Ring

Fighting Mesmer in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will require some preparation, and while you can do the old-fashioned method of learning the fight to dodge every move and slowly wear down his health, we’d suggest entering the battle primed for victory.

Mesmer is vulnerable to magic attacks so using them will allow you to break his stance and deal critical blows much easier. I like to play melee builds, so for me, magic wasn’t going to be as easy as using a staff. However, using Ashes of War worked perfectly for me. The best one I found was Glintblade Phalanx, but any magic attack is going to be helpful so go with what you’ve got.

Most of Mesmer’s damage comes from fire attacks so it is preferable to choose armor that has good resistance to this type. How heavy this armor is will depend on your build, but medium is optimal to ensure you still have the ability to roll out of Mesmer’s attacks.

Mesmer Phase One

During phase one Mesmer has a handful of attacks. He will usually open by launching himself into the air and charging a ball of fire before crashing to the ground at your location. This can be easily avoided by rolling through the moment he is about to make an impact, but be sure to roll away from his location a second time as he will detonate his flame shortly after he lands.

Mesmer can sometimes lift his hand in the air and create a ball of fire. If this ball of fire floats off on its own be ready to roll as it will be shortly firing in your direction. But, if Mesmer starts to run towards you with the fireball in his hand you must sprint away from him, or get ready to time a roll just as he goes to grab you. This grab move is an instant kill even with quite a bit of health so you must avoid it at all costs.

Outside of these abilities, Mesmer’s phase one kit is generally simple. You’ll want to roll through his swiping combinations, and to the side of his spear jabs. If he crashes to the ground at the end of a combination you must be prepared to roll away as the ground can be detonated after impact.

Use the openings after his combinations to charge in and deal damage or activate your magic from a distance.

Mesmer Phase Two

Once you reach phase two the Mesmer fight gets a little easier. Opening this phase will be his giant snake smash. This move is almost the same as his initial opening attack, but thanks to the giant snake it is easier to time. Roll away from his impact, and then again before it detonates. There is a small window after this to deal damage so be prepared to rush in and land a few blows.

From here Mesmer has a few new attacks which include a dark pool that can be created on the ground. This deals big damage so you escape the zone before it is detonated. He can also use giant snakes to strike you from a distance or become one himself to dash in and quickly close the distance dealing big damage. All of these snake attacks can be timed and rolled through.

Outside of these new moves, the kit stays mostly the same so you can stick to the same method as phase one and easily claim your Embers of Mesmer.

Last Resorts

If you’re truly stuck against Mesmer then you can always use the help of the Mimic Tear ashes. This spirit is perfect to take agro from Mesmer allowing you to use magical attacks from a distance. Unlike NPC summons, Mimic Tear won’t buff Mesmer’s health so you’ll be able to take him out at the same pace as you would without the ashes.

Of course, there is always the option to summon other players but just be warned. Fighting Mesmer with additional health can be more trouble than it’s worth, so we’d suggest sticking to Mimic Tear if you can.

