How to Get the Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC features several new weapons, such as the Beast Claw. Luckily, you can get this gear immediately once you enter the Realm of Shadow.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Beast Claw in the woods southwest of your spawning location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Just walk outside the cave and ride Torrent to reach this spot. Once you get close, you may be approached by a man named Logur. As you can see from his red name (pictured above), he is hostile and will attack you on sight. You must defeat the man to obtain the Beast Claw.

How to Beat Logur, the Beast Claw

Screenshot by The Escapist

Logur is extremely fast and can get close to you within seconds. The Beast Claw weapon lets him hit you repeatedly and build bleed damage. He can also shred your poise and stun-lock you if you try to hide behind a shield.

The best way to beat him is by using a light weapon that can keep up with his speed. Although you may want to stay away, it is better to get in close and attack once before rolling away. Alongside slashing, Logur can use the Savage Claws skill, which consists of six quick slashes that propel him forward.

Once you reduce his HP bar to half, Logur will drink one Flask that will restore some of his health. He will attempt to drink another potion later during the fight. However, he won’t be able to heal this second time, and you can exploit this moment to deal some damage.

Another viable strategy to defeat Logur is by riding Torrent and using magic. With this approach, you can easily stay out of his reach, but you need to use spells with a short casting time. Logur doesn’t like to stay still, so you will almost certainly miss when attacking with slower, more powerful magic.

Defeating Logur will grant you 3,000 Runes and the Beast Claw weapon for use in both the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring. To equip this gear, you need to have 13 points in Strength and 11 in Dexterity.

Beast Claw’s Stats

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Beast Claw is a powerful weapon that scales off Strength and Dexterity. This gear is great for players who like to get up close and personal with their enemies. You can upgrade this weapon by speaking to Hewg at the Round Table Hold and giving him standard Smithing Stones.

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 98 35 Magic 0 20 Fire 0 20 Lightning 0 20 Holy 0 20 Critical 100 0 Guard Boost 0 20

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy