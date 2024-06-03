All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring

If you want to get your normal Elden Ring weapons to level 25, then you’re going to have to hunt down the elusive Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones. Unlike Smithing Stones 1-8, there are a finite number of Ancient Dragon Stones per playthrough, and here is where you can find each one.

Every Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring

There are 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring, and some of them can only be obtained by completing certain questlines. If you progress too far in the main story before completing said questlines, you’ll have to wait until you start New Game+ to acquire them. And while there are only 13 stones, you can get more than 13 by starting New Game+.

We’ve broken this guide into sections to show where you find each one in each area of the game:

Limgrave/Stormveil Castle

The map above might be an oversimplification of where the Limgrave Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are located, but there are two in Stormveil Castle that you can obtain after completing a questline.

One is a reward from Nepheli Loux in the throneroom after you complete her questline

You can buy from Gostoc for 20,000 runes in the same throneroom after completing Nepheli Loux’s questline

Liurnia/Raya Lucaria

Again, you will need to complete a rather lengthy questline in order for this Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone to become available.

Complete the Sorceress Sellen questline and side with Witch-Hunter Jerren to kill Sellen and he will reward you with a stone

Caelid

This one isn’t a questline; it’s more of a long fetch quest.

A reward from Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman, after delivering 9 Deathroot

Consecrated Snowfield

Finally, here are stones you can go can pick up as soon as you make it to the Consecrated Snowfield:

Dropped once you defeat the dual Knight’s Calvary boss guarding a caravan

Found inside the Yelough Anix Tunnel cave

Found inside the waterfall to the east

Farum Azula

Dropped once you kill the dragon that swoops in at the beginning of Farum Azula

Dropped once you kill the stationary dragon that hurls red lighting at the player

Looted from a corpse north of the Dragon Temple Lift site of grace

Haligtree

Found on a corpse in front of a statue northwest of the Haligtree Town Plaza site of grace

Found at the top of a tower inside a chest just after beating Loretta

And that’s where you can find all of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

