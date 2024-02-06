Tencent Reportedly Working on Elden Ring Mobile Game With In-App Purchases

If there ever were a match made in hell, this might not be it, but it’s certainly up there. According to a report from Reuters, Chinese mobile game company Tencent is working on a mobile game adaptation of FromSoftware’s action RPG Elden Ring.

It bears mentioning that this isn’t a completely new mobile game that’s just based on the Elden Ring IP; the Reuters report states that it’s the original console and PC game getting ported over to mobile devices. And in addition to that, sources say Tencent intends to make it a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and drew comparisons to HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact.

That being said, though, it sounds like development has been going slowly. This isn’t really surprising, considering that it would be incredibly difficult to distill Elden Ring‘s in-depth combat system into mobile form and the fact that the development team seems to fall on the smaller side.

Still, if the rumors prove to be true, this would mark the latest in a long line of big video-game-IPs-turned-mobile in Tencent’s portfolio, joining the likes of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Assassin’s Creed. While this certainly isn’t the kind of news I’d imagine Elden Ring fans were hoping for, at least we can still hold on to the glimmer of hope that FromSoftware’s still hard at work with the game’s first (and possibly only) expansion.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was announced last year, though FromSoftware was quick to clarify that it was still early on in the development process. We’ve not heard much about it since that point in time, but the DLC is set to release sometime this year.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.