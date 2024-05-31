Elden Ring Player Devastated After Rare Weapon Drops Just Out Of Reach

Like most open-world RPGs, players in Elden Ring can collect armor that their enemies wear or weapons they use. However, some weapons and armor have an incredibly low drop rate, forcing players to farm the same enemy over and over until said weapon drops.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring Player Loses Rare Weapon After Hours Of Farming

For the most part, when an enemy dies and drops an item, that item will appear at their feet as a small glowing orb. But due to terrain and hitboxes, sometimes the items don’t drop where they’re supposed to.

This was the case for Reddit user EmeraldKing77, who spent a couple of hours in the Haligtree, killing the same massive Envoy enemy on repeat until it eventually dropped its Envoy Longhorn. The catch, it was just out of reach.

As seen in the video above, the Envoy died on an elevated portion of a large tree branch. Instead of dropping its item on the ground, the rare weapon was left floating above the player’s head, just out of reach. Even jumping was futile, as a player can’t pick up items while in midair.

To make matters worse, the Envoy Longhorn has a 4% drop rate. While not as bad as the 0.5% drop rate of the Noble’s Slender Sword, it can still take hours to farm, thanks to RNG. As Emeraldking pointed out, they had already been farming the Envoy Longhorn for two hours before this glitch stole the item away from them.

Players in the comments share their condolences, stating that their own journey to farm for the longhorn was just as miserable. EmeraldKing later commented to let players know they attempted to save and quit to see if the item would fall to the ground, but it had disappeared once they reloaded back into Elden Ring.

There wasn’t anything the player could have done to avoid the item glitching out, so there isn’t much of a lesson to be learned from their actions. it just goes to show that even in a game as acclaimed as Elden Ring, bugs can still slip through the cracks.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more