Epic Games Confirms Midas' Return to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Published: Mar 17, 2024 01:24 pm
Epic Games has finally confirmed the rumors surrounding the return of Fortnite’s most iconic antagonist. Midas, who originally arrived on the scene in Chapter 2, Season 2, is back.

This announcement from the Fortnite X account came with no pomp or frills, just two words: “Midas returns.” Plus, an image of Midas walking away with a gun held up above his head, leaving those he defeated behind. He’s also walking toward a bright-green light and what seems like smoke or fog – likely a reference to the Underworld.

Shortly after, popular Fortnite news and leaks account ShiinaBR posted that the Midas update drops in two days on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, alongside the Floor is Lava limited-time event and new Midas cosmetics. How exactly you’ll obtain the Midas skin is unknown, though.

I know rumours have been swirling about Midas coming back for a long while, but out of all the ideas about how and when he could return, this season makes the most sense. I mean, we’re right in the middle of Myths & Mortals, showcasing Fortnite‘s rendition of Zeus, Mount Olympus, and more. What better time than to bring back the fallen king of Greek mythology and his golden touch?

Now, when people ask, “Is Midas back in Fortnite?” we can finally answer, yes.

Fortnite
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog. Alyssa's previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.