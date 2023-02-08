At the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Atlus revealed Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, collecting HD remastered versions of the first three games in the franchise and setting a release date of June 1, 2023. Preorders have already begun on the Nintendo Switch eShop, where it is an eye-popping $79.99. The three games can also be bought individually, but they’re $39.99 each that way.

Nintendo offered the following description for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection to go along with its announcement trailer: “Dive back into the sprawling labyrinth, with a blank map as your only guide. By drawing the map as you explore, you can progress even further, where vicious monsters and treasures await. Twenty-four newly drawn character illustrations are included.”

Yes indeed, Etrian Odyssey is an awfully hardcore old-school dungeon crawler RPG, where creating your own maps is part of the fun. The games began life on Nintendo DS, where touch controls were prominent, and the Switch versions of the games can utilize touch controls as well. These games can be brutally difficult, but Atlus has confirmed that these new versions enjoy quality-of-life improvements that include difficulty options and save slots. You might actually have a fighting chance to win this time when Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection lands on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam with its June release date!