Metroid Prime Remastered was finally revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, revealing an upgraded version of Retro Studios’ classic first-person adventure – and it’s out digitally today on Nintendo Switch. A physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered will launch on a release date of February 22, 2023. This genre-defining masterpiece first launched on Nintendo GameCube and already looks much better on Switch. Players will be able to utilize new dual-stick controls or choose classic controls for a more nostalgic experience.

Metroid Prime is one of the most important first-person games ever released, so it’s past time we see it get the remaster treatment. The Metroid series most recently saw a resurgence thanks to Metroid Dread, and Metroid Prime Remastered is sure to continue the franchise’s momentum. If you missed out on this classic Nintendo title when it launched more than 20 years ago, you can read a short synopsis below:

Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran. But beware: There’s more to this alien planet than meets the eye. When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs, and more. In addition to remastered visuals, this version adds modern dual-stick controls, allowing you to move around while separately changing your point of view. It’s also the first time this classic game can be played on the go!

See the Metroid Prime Remastered gameplay below, or you know, just go download it already.