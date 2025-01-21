Every Daredevil Comics Costume Teased in the Born Again Trailer

The new Daredevil: Born Again trailer spotlights Matt Murdock’s collection of different colored masks, all of which are seemingly pulled from the Man With Fear’s comics wardrobe. Some are more obvious than others, so we’ve rounded-up every Daredevil comic book costume teased in the Born Again trailer.

Classic Red Costume

Of the five masks glimpsed in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer, two are seemingly modelled on the same comics ensemble: DD’s classic red suit. Designed by artist Wally Wood for Daredevil #7, this all-crimson kit is what Matt Murdock wears in the vast majority of his pen-and-ink escapades. It’s also the basis for the blind vigilante’s various outfits in Born Again‘s Netflix precursor series (themselves a clear influence on Daredevil’s threads in Born Again, too).

Original Red-and-Yellow Costume

The other readily identifiable headgear in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer belongs to our hero’s OG red-and-yellow bodysuit. Hell’s Kitchen’s resident crime-fighter sported this costume when he first arrived on the comics scene in 1964’s Daredevil #1. Cooked up by Daredevil co-creator Bill Everett and legendary Marvel artist Jack Kirby, Matt Murdock fashioned the garish suit from the boxing robe that belonged to his late father, Jack. The red-and-yellow costume made its live-action debut in 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Armored Costume / Shadowland Costume

One of the more striking headpieces on Matt Murdock’s shelf in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer – the dark maroon/black helm – is also the hardest to pin down, comics-wise. It could be a nod to the infamous armored, red-and-black costume artist Scott McDaniel unveiled in 1993’s Daredevil #321. Equally, it could be a reference to similarly-hued attire Billy Tan dressed Daredevil in after he took control of the Hand in the 2010 “Shadowland” storyline. Honestly, the latter seems more likely, however, it’s impossible to say for certain.

All-White Costume

This just leaves the Daredevil: Born Again trailer’s greyish-white mask to cross-reference with the comics. So far as we can tell, it’s a tip of the horned hat to Daredevil’s post-spiritual purification clobber from the end of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s run on the series. Artist Aaron Kuder later introduced a tweaked version of Checchetto’s design for 2024’s “Introductory Rites” storyline. Admittedly, the mask in the trailer is more silver or pearl than outright white. But we’re willing to chalk that up to the MCU Daredevil’s preference for metallic headwear, rather than the spandex face coverings his comics counterpart gets around in!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and will run for nine episodes.

