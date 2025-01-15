Who Are Daredevil: Born Again’s Two New Characters, Muse and White Tiger?

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer just dropped, and it gives us our first proper look at two major additions to the MCU, Muse and White Tiger. So, who are Muse and White Tiger, according to Daredevil: Born Again‘s Marvel Comics source material?

Who Is Daredevil: Born Again’s Villain, Muse?

The best way to describe Daredevil: Born Again villain Muse is “Banksy, but a serial killer.” Created by writer-artist team Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse’s gimmick is transforming his victims into grisly works of street art. That’s not the only thing that makes Muse a stand-out member of Daredevil’s rogues’ gallery, though. He also boasts the rare ability to evade the Man Without Fear’s heightened senses. The deranged baddie’s body acts as a sponge for the sensory information in his vicinity, making it tough for Daredevil to get a lock on him. Plus, he’s superhumanly fast and strong, which goes a long way to keep his horn-headed adversary at bay, as well.

But while Muse’s powers are well-documented in the comics, we don’t know anything about the homicidal creative’s true identity. Even after Daredevil unmasks Muse, his real name and background remain a mystery. This is something Muse has in common with his live-action counterpart; Marvel Studios hasn’t yet confirmed who plays the part. But whoever they are, they’re rocking a comics-accurate Muse outfit. Indeed, the black beanie and blood-streaked face mask glimpsed in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer line up perfectly with Muse’s kit in the series’ source material!

Who Is Daredevil: Born Again’s White Tiger?

With both Muse and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin at large in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock’s going to have his hands full. Fortunately, he’s not the only costumed crime-fighter on hand in the Disney+ show’s first season. As seen in Born Again‘s trailer, Hector Ayala/White Tiger is headed to Hell’s Kitchen (he’s the guy in white-and-black get-up, wearing a medallion).

What’s White Tiger’s deal? Well, in the comics, Hector Ayala derives his superpowers (and martial arts prowess) from a trio of mystical tiger amulets. He’s much stronger, faster, agile, coordinated, and durable than an ordinary human, and his sight, hearing, and taste are all supercharged, as well. Oh, and Hector’s also Marvel’s first-ever Latin American superhero – a legacy Born Again stays true to via the casting of Puerto Rican star Kamar de los Reyes in the part.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

