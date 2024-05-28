Every Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series full of powerful abilities but the strongest of these are domain expansion. Not every character can use a domain expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen but those who can have the ability to deal fatal damage to their target and here are all of them ranked.

Every Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far

For our list, we’ll be including both domain expansions from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, so be warned that there will be a look ahead at some attacks that are yet to appear in the anime.

13. Graveyard Domain – Smallpox Deity

You’ve probably forgotten this domain happened at all as the Smallpox Deity is a minor character. This foe is an S-Grade Cursed Spirit used by Kenjaku to aid in his escape from Mei Mei and Ui Ui during The Shibuya Incident.

Graveyard Domain traps an enemy inside a coffin with the host able to command a giant boulder to crush their target trapping them in place. From here the Smallpox Deity will count down from three with the target being infected with Smallpox and killed should they reach zero.

12. Chimera Shadow Garden – Megumi Fushiguro

While Chimera Shadow Garden has the potential to be one of the strongest domains in Jujutsu Kaisen, it currently sits as one of the weakest we’ve seen as it’s still incomplete. While using this domain Megumi is able to manifest multiple of the Ten Shadows spirits meaning that in its strongest form, it could potentially trap an opponent inside a barrier with Mahoraga. Yeah, it can be that strong, but sadly, when we see this move used Megumi is not capable of manifesting the General.

11. Horizon of the Captivating Skandha – Dagon

Dagon’s domain is one that transports its targets into a new realm at a beach which looks surprisingly relaxing. However, that’s not the case. In this domain Dagon is able to swim through the water or traverse the sands are rapid speed with a sure hit on enemies he has captured. Furthermore, he can summon creatures from the beach that also have a sure hit on their attacks too.

10. Coffin of the Iron Mountain – Jogo

While it might not have looked all that impressive when we saw Coffin of the Iron Mountain used against Satoru Gojo, Jogo’s domain is nothing to laugh at. In this domain Jogo is able to turn the heat up, boiling his targets and attacking them with his range of volcanic attacks. As usual, inside this domain, these moves are a sure hit.

9. Threefold Affliction – Yorozu

Threefold Affliction is a strong domain that enhances the powers of Yorozu’s abilities. While it might not look like much, this technique allows Yorozu to guarantee a hit with any of the weapons she creates during the battle.

8. Time Cell Moon Palace – Naoya Zenin

While this domain may have only appeared in the manga so far, Time Cell Moon Palace is an incredible ability that Naoya Zenin uses to completely immobilize his enemies. Inside of this domain, Naoya is able to completely alter the speed of battle forcing targets to abide by the 24FPS rule of projection sorcery. Those who don’t will be stuck down with a series of cutting blows as they move. Basically, if you attempt to fight back or run away you could wind up losing your limbs.

7. Deadly Sentencing – Hiromi Higuruma

While most domains in Jujutsu Kaisen are crafted around physical combat Deadly Sentencing takes Higuruma and his opponent away from the battlefield, instead sending them both into the courtroom. This domain will see both Higuruma and the target argue their case in front of the Judgeman Shikigami. Ultimately, this Shikigmai will decide the outcome of the battle and hand out a verdict which can include sealing away an enemy’s technique, or even death.

6. Self-Embodiment of Perfection – Mahito

Mahito has one of the best domains in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far. Self-Embodiment of Perfection allows Mahito to trap targets inside the palm of his hand and drastically increases the power of his Idle Transfiguration. Now, instead of needing to touch foes to manipulate their souls, inside of this domain he no longer needs a physical connection.

5. Idle Death Gamble – Kinji Hakari

Hakari is one of the most underrated characters in Jujutsu Kaisen right now and his domain plays a big part in that. Basically a glorified slot machine, Idle Death Gamble allows Hakari to get lucky, hit the jackpot, and physically become immortal with unlimited cursed energy and reversed cursed technique for the remainder of his domain. This regeneration is greater than anything even Gojo or Sukuna can manifest, but the chance of getting the jackpot is only 1/239, so Hakari needs to get lucky.

4. Womb Profusion – Kenjaku

Kenjaku’s domain Womb Profusion is a giant pillar capable of eviscerating targets with a last-like blast. Inside the domain, this is a guaranteed hit, and making it one of the most unique domains, there is no defined barrier. This means he can guarantee a hit of enemies across a much larger portion of the battlefield.

3. Authentic Mutual Love – Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu boasts one of the most powerful domains in Jujutsu Kaisen. This ability called Authentic Mutual Love allows Yuta to pull from any of his copied abilities at will guaranteeing a sure hit on any of the enemies stuck within his domain. It also happens to be the coolest-looking domain in the series.

2. Infinite Void – Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is probably the most popular character in anime right now and his strength is a big reason. His most powerful ability is the domain, Infinite Void. This domain overwhelms its targets minds leaving them stuck, immobile, and vulnerable to Gojo’s incredibly powerful attacks. All enemies can do is wait to die, unless they’re able to break the barrier from the outside or get close enough to grab a hold of Gojo before becoming incapacitated.

1. Malevolent Shrine – Sukuna

Malevolent Shrine is most likely on the same power tier as Infinite Void, but we’ve opted to put Sukuna’s domain at the top for one simple reason. It doesn’t require an enclosed barrier. When active Malevolent Shrine allows Sukuna to barrage enemies with Cleave and Dismantle with a sure hit from up to 200m away. The only way to stop this domain is for Sukuna to do it himself or be injured to the point he can no longer maintain it, but good luck with that.

