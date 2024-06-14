This popular Call Of Duty sub-franchise has built an impressive legacy over nearly a decade and a half. In Black Ops 6, Treyarch is bringing back characters from the series’ newest and original entries. Here’s every returning character in Black Ops 6. Needless to say, beware of spoilers.

Recommended Videos

Which Black Ops Characters Are Coming Back in Black Ops 6?

Adler

Russel Adler made his debut in Black Ops: Cold War back in 2020 and was instantly iconic. From his smooth, gentlemanly swagger to his Robert Redford-inspired hair and aviator sunglasses, Adler is immediately recognizable. He featured prominently in the Cold War campaign, where he made quite the impression.

In that title, Adler was a CIA operative who did lots of questionable things to protect national security. Adler served as the deuteragonist in the game’s story and could even become a villain based on the player’s choices. The story that evolved throughout Warzone and multiplayer continued to focus on Adler. When we last saw him, he got his revenge on Perseus by killing Stitch. This was after Alex Mason helped cure the brainwashing Alder endured as a POW of a rogue group of Soviet extremists.

In Black Ops 6, which will take place in 1991, Adler is in his mid-50s. We learned during the reveal that Adler has been missing for a few months when the campaign begins. Players will have to decide if Adler is an ally or adversary when they encounter the now-rogue black ops agent this Fall.

Woods

Frank Woods has been the most common companion in the Black Ops subseries. This character debuted as a sergeant in the original Black Ops, and players have since fought alongside him in every entry except Black Ops 3. He’s even appeared as an Operator in Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 3.

Frank Woods has been a longtime ally to Alex Mason, Jason Hudson, and playable characters across several Black Ops titles. He has fought alongside players in Vietnam and all over the globe in classified missions with the CIA.

In the Black Ops 6 campaign, Woods will be an ally behind the desk in the safehouse. Players will see him in the new manor and communicate with him via radio during missions. After a traumatic injury in the Black Ops 2 campaign, Woods has lost his mobility and will not be take part in field missions. However, the Woods Operator pack has been confirmed to carry forward from Modern Warfare 3 to Black Ops 6, meaning you can play as him in Multiplayer and Zombies. However, his appearances in these modes will not be canon.

Park

Helen Park debuted in Black Ops: Cold War alongside Adler. She is an MI6 operative, hailing from the UK. Park is a brilliant character, who was vital to the team’s intelligence efforts. However, this didn’t stop her from getting her hands dirty, as she joined the crew in the field in several campaign missions. Park was also a playable operator in Black Ops: Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Call Of Duty: Warzone.

She stood out in a game whose cast was filled with gruff, older American men, and she quickly became popular among fans. Though she could die in the campaign, it seems as though the ending in which she was saved is canon. Park is returning to Black Ops 6 as an Operator, available in the Vault Edition of the game.

The Heads of Requiem

For the first time since Black Ops 4, Black Ops 6 will feature a set crew of characters. Among them are Weaver, Dr. Grey, and Major Carver (pictured above, left to right). These characters are returning from Black Ops: Cold War Zombies, where they featured as the department heads of Requiem. Requiem was a secret department within the CIA, which focused on the discovery, research, and containment of Dark Aether Outbreaks. These three characters were in charge of Field Ops, Unnatural Sciences, and Containment and Security, respectively.

Players may also recognize Weaver from the campaign of the original Call Of Duty: Black Ops. In that game, he was born in the U.S.S.R. in the 30s, but he’s lived in the United States since his mother defected during World War II. Weaver served in the CIA and was present in several missions, including at Rebirth Island. Weaver was one of the two characters who interrogated Mason, alongside Jason Hudson.

More Zombies Characters

The Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 sees the inclusion of even more Zombies characters. The Vault Edition includes a set of characters called the Hunter vs. Hunted Operator pack. Among them are the Warden and Klaus (pictured above).

The Warden was a Zombified prison warden enemy who appeared in Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 4 in the two maps set on Alcatraz Island. Meanwhile, Klaus was an ally players encountered in Cold War. In the Zombies map Mauer Der Toten, Klaus amused fans as a witty killer robot with a German accent and a dry sense of humor. While they both debuted as NPCs, they will be operators in Black Ops 6, meaning they will be playable in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Presumably, more characters from the Dark Aether storyline will return as well. The most anticipated return is that of Eddie. This character is a new version of Dr. Richtofen from the classic Zombies storyline. He was the mysterious Director of Requiem and was teased in the ending cutscene for Forsaken, the final Cold War Zombies map. Dr. William Peck is almost certain to return as well. He defected from Omega Group, the Soviet’s answer to Requiem. He was last seen “looking for some old friends.” He was on his way to an island in the Pacific, which is likely that of the setting for the Black Ops 6 Zombies map Terminus.

And that is every returning character we know of so far in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy