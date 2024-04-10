Every Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Teal Mask, and Indigo Disk

Starting in Pokemon Black & White, Game Freak began prohibiting some Pokemon from being Shiny hunted. These Pokemon are referred to as Shiny Locked, which means no matter how many times you encounter them or reset your game, they can never be shiny. And, of course, this tradition carried over into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Here are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:
All Shiny Locked Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
This list will encompass the base game as well as the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk expansions. Note: some Pokemon can be shiny hunted, but specific instances of this Pokemon cannot, and we will try our best to define the exact instances that are Shiny Locked.
|Pokemon
|Location
Sprigatito
|Received from Clavell
Fuecoco
|Received from Clavell
Quaxly
|Received from Clavell
Squawkabilly
|Static encounter on roof of player’s house
Wingull
|Sitting on fence outside player’s house
Fletchling
|Static encounter in South Province (Area One)
Tarountula
|Static encounter in South Province (Area One)
Wattrel
|Static encounter in West Province (Area Two)
Sunflora
|Gym Challenge in Artazon
Gimmighoul (Chest)
|Scattered across Paldea
Klawf (Titan)
|South Province (Area Three)
Bombirdier (Titan)
|West Province (Area One)
Orthworm (Titan)
|East Province (Area Three)
Great Tusk (Titan)
|Asado Desert (Scarlet)
Iron Treads (Titan)
|Asado Desert (Violet)
Tatsugiri (Titan)
|Casseroya Lake
Dondozo (Titan)
|Casseroya Lake
Ting-Lu
|Socarrat Trail
Chien-Pao
|South Province (Area One)
Wo-Chien
|West Province (Area One)
Chi-Yu
|North Province (Area Two)
Koraidon
|Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Scarlet)
Miraidon
|Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Violet)
Turtwig
|Gift
Chimchar
|Gift
Piplup
|Gift
Hisuain Growlithe
|Perrin Gift
Ursaluna (Blood Moon)
|Timeless Forest – Perrin Quest
Okidogi
|Paradise Barrens – Post Teal Mask Story
Munkidori
|Wistful Fields – Post Teal Mask Story
Fezandipiti
|Oni Mountain – Post Teal Mask Story
Ogerpon
|Dreaded Den – Teal Mask Story
Gouging Fire
|Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)
Raging Bolt
|Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)
Iron Boulder
|Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Violet)
Iron Crown
|Area Zero – Perrin Quest (violet)
Terapagos
|Area Zero – Indigo Disk Story Encounter
Pecharunt
|Loyalty Plaza – DLC Epilogue Encounter
Meloetta
|Coastal Biome – Indigo Disk
Articuno
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Zapdos
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Moltres
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Raikou
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Entei
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Suicune
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Lugia
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Ho-oh
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Latias
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Latios
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Kyogre
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Groudon
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Rayquaza
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Cobalion
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Terrakion
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Virizion
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Reshiram
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Zekrom
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Kyurem
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Solgaleo
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Lunala
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Necrozma
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Kubfu
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Glastrier
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
Spectrier
|Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
These are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Generation 9 as of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 3.0.1. If any of these changes, we will make sure to update the list.