Every Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Teal Mask, and Indigo Disk

Starting in Pokemon Black & White, Game Freak began prohibiting some Pokemon from being Shiny hunted. These Pokemon are referred to as Shiny Locked, which means no matter how many times you encounter them or reset your game, they can never be shiny. And, of course, this tradition carried over into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

This list will encompass the base game as well as the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk expansions. Note: some Pokemon can be shiny hunted, but specific instances of this Pokemon cannot, and we will try our best to define the exact instances that are Shiny Locked.

Pokemon Location

Sprigatito Received from Clavell

Fuecoco Received from Clavell

Quaxly Received from Clavell

Squawkabilly Static encounter on roof of player’s house

Wingull Sitting on fence outside player’s house

Fletchling Static encounter in South Province (Area One)

Tarountula Static encounter in South Province (Area One)

Wattrel Static encounter in West Province (Area Two)

Sunflora Gym Challenge in Artazon

Gimmighoul (Chest) Scattered across Paldea

Klawf (Titan) South Province (Area Three)

Bombirdier (Titan) West Province (Area One)

Orthworm (Titan) East Province (Area Three)

Great Tusk (Titan) Asado Desert (Scarlet)

Iron Treads (Titan) Asado Desert (Violet)

Tatsugiri (Titan) Casseroya Lake

Dondozo (Titan) Casseroya Lake

Ting-Lu Socarrat Trail

Chien-Pao South Province (Area One)

Wo-Chien West Province (Area One)

Chi-Yu North Province (Area Two)

Koraidon Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Scarlet)

Miraidon Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Violet)

Turtwig Gift

Chimchar Gift

Piplup Gift

Hisuain Growlithe Perrin Gift

Ursaluna (Blood Moon) Timeless Forest – Perrin Quest

Okidogi Paradise Barrens – Post Teal Mask Story

Munkidori Wistful Fields – Post Teal Mask Story

Fezandipiti Oni Mountain – Post Teal Mask Story

Ogerpon Dreaded Den – Teal Mask Story

Gouging Fire Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)

Raging Bolt Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)

Iron Boulder Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Violet)

Iron Crown Area Zero – Perrin Quest (violet)

Terapagos Area Zero – Indigo Disk Story Encounter

Pecharunt Loyalty Plaza – DLC Epilogue Encounter

Meloetta Coastal Biome – Indigo Disk

Articuno Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Zapdos Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Moltres Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Raikou Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Entei Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Suicune Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Lugia Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Ho-oh Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Latias Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Latios Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Kyogre Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Groudon Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Rayquaza Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Cobalion Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Terrakion Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Virizion Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Reshiram Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Zekrom Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Kyurem Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Solgaleo Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Lunala Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Necrozma Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Kubfu Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Glastrier Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Spectrier Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

These are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Generation 9 as of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 3.0.1. If any of these changes, we will make sure to update the list.

