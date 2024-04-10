Category:
Every Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Teal Mask, and Indigo Disk

Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:45 pm
Starting in Pokemon Black & White, Game Freak began prohibiting some Pokemon from being Shiny hunted. These Pokemon are referred to as Shiny Locked, which means no matter how many times you encounter them or reset your game, they can never be shiny. And, of course, this tradition carried over into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

All Shiny Locked Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

This list will encompass the base game as well as the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk expansions. Note: some Pokemon can be shiny hunted, but specific instances of this Pokemon cannot, and we will try our best to define the exact instances that are Shiny Locked.

PokemonLocation
Sprigatito
Sprigatito		Received from Clavell
Fuecoco
Fuecoco		Received from Clavell
Quaxly
Quaxly		Received from Clavell
squawkabilly-green
Squawkabilly		Static encounter on roof of player’s house
Wingull
Wingull		Sitting on fence outside player’s house
fletchling
Fletchling		Static encounter in South Province (Area One)
Tarountula
Tarountula		Static encounter in South Province (Area One)
Wattrel
Wattrel		Static encounter in West Province (Area Two)
sunflora
Sunflora		Gym Challenge in Artazon
Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul (Chest)		Scattered across Paldea
klawf
Klawf (Titan)		South Province (Area Three)
bombirdier
Bombirdier (Titan)		West Province (Area One)
Orthworm
Orthworm (Titan)		East Province (Area Three)
great-tusk
Great Tusk (Titan)		Asado Desert (Scarlet)
iron-treads
Iron Treads (Titan)		Asado Desert (Violet)
tatsugiri-curly
Tatsugiri (Titan)		Casseroya Lake
dondozo
Dondozo (Titan)		Casseroya Lake
ting-lu
Ting-Lu		Socarrat Trail
chien-pao
Chien-Pao		South Province (Area One)
wo-chien
Wo-Chien		West Province (Area One)
chi-yu
Chi-Yu		North Province (Area Two)
Koraidon
Koraidon		Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Scarlet)
Miraidon
Miraidon		Story Encounter & Area Zero Encounter (Violet)
turtwig
Turtwig		Gift
chimchar
Chimchar		Gift
piplup
Piplup		Gift
growlithe-hisuian
Hisuain Growlithe		Perrin Gift
ursaluna-bloodmoon
Ursaluna (Blood Moon)		Timeless Forest – Perrin Quest
okidogi
Okidogi		Paradise Barrens – Post Teal Mask Story
munkidori
Munkidori		Wistful Fields – Post Teal Mask Story
fezandipiti
Fezandipiti		Oni Mountain – Post Teal Mask Story
ogerpon-teal
Ogerpon		Dreaded Den – Teal Mask Story
gouging-fire
Gouging Fire		Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)
raging-bolt
Raging Bolt		Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Scarlet)
iron-boulder
Iron Boulder		Area Zero – Perrin Quest (Violet)
iron-crown
Iron Crown		Area Zero – Perrin Quest (violet)
terapagos-normal
Terapagos		Area Zero – Indigo Disk Story Encounter
pecharunt
Pecharunt		Loyalty Plaza – DLC Epilogue Encounter
meloetta-aria
Meloetta		Coastal Biome – Indigo Disk
articuno
Articuno		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
zapdos
Zapdos		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
moltres
Moltres		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
raikou
Raikou		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
entei
Entei		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
shiny suicune
Suicune		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
lugia
Lugia		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
ho-oh
Ho-oh		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
latias
Latias		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
latios
Latios		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
kyogre
Kyogre		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
groudon
Groudon		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
rayquaza
Rayquaza		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
cobalion
Cobalion		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
terrakion
Terrakion		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
virizion
Virizion		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
reshiram
Reshiram		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
zekrom
Zekrom		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
kyurem
Kyurem		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
solgaleo
Solgaleo		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
lunala
Lunala		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
necrozma
Necrozma		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC
kubfu
Kubfu		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Glastrier		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

Spectrier		Paldea – Post Indigo Disk DLC

These are all of the Shiny Locked Pokemon in Generation 9 as of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 3.0.1. If any of these changes, we will make sure to update the list.

