Everybody 1-2-Switch! Announced with Absolutely No Enthusiasm from Nintendo

As unceremoniously as possible, Nintendo has announced Everybody 1-2-Switch for Nintendo Switch, and it is available to preorder physically and digitally now for its release date of June 30, 2023. This would be a sequel to the underwhelming 2017 Switch launch game, 1-2-Switch. The English announcement came at 9:08 p.m. ET on social media with no trailer, no gameplay photos, and a picture of whatever the hell this is:

The game retails for $29.99, and its Nintendo product page offers only the most basic gameplay details, as if reluctant to admit the game even exists. You will be able to use Joy-Con or smart devices (with a Nintendo Account) “for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more!” Furthermore, you can split into teams if you want, and “Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!” And… that’s it. That’s all of the information we have about Everybody 1-2-Switch, which Nintendo is asking you to preorder now.

What makes this whole situation more suspicious and bizarre is a Fanbyte report from June 2022, which stated a sequel to 1-2-Switch had existed within Nintendo for a while but had tested so badly internally that the company was not sure what to do with it. There was reportedly internal debate as to whether to release it as a fully priced game, which is how 1-2-Switch had retailed at launch, or to release it as a value-add for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, among other options. Presuming that reporting was accurate, then it appears now that dumping the game out with no fanfare for $30 is the ultimate solution Nintendo landed on.

1-2-Switch was not critically well received, but it did sell more than 3.5 million copies. In that sense, it makes good financial sense that Everybody 1-2-Switch exists. It may not make good sense for you to buy it though.

On the bright side, Nintendo also randomly announced some new pastel Joy-Con colors, available June 30 as well: