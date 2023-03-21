The Daniels are traveling to a galaxy far, far away. The Everything Everywhere All at Once directing duo made up of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has been tapped (via THR) to direct at least one episode of the upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for Disney+. The series stars Jude Law as he helps guide a ragtag crew of children through the universe on a journey home and is, evidently, pulling in some big-name directors to helm it.

It’s not clear just how involved Daniels are with the series, as they could be directing just one episode or are directing multiple episodes and helping guide the show. Under the watchful eye of John Favreau and Dave Filoni, the show is being run by Jon Watts, who directed the most recent trilogy of Spidey films, so most likely the duo is simply stepping in for a single episode. That’s a pretty regular practice for the Star Wars TV shows as Favreau has routinely worked to pull in high-end directors to helm episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While Disney hasn’t confirmed the Daniels’ involvement, we should eventually get a full list of directors for Skeleton Crew at some point, maybe at Star Wars Celebration in May.

This is a major pull for Skeleton Crew or even for the likes of Disney and Star Wars, as the Daniels are incredibly hot right now after Everything Everywhere All at Once basically dominated the entire awards season and broke records at the Oscars. While the duo will obviously be working within the constraints of the show’s style, previous Star Wars shows have definitely allowed directors to imprint their own visual style. So the Daniels may deliver one of the weirder, more artistic episodes we’ve seen since Disney+ started its TV shows.

While the series started shooting over the summer and wrapped recently, news of big-name directors being invested is good to hear as Disney has been on a bit of a canceling spree with Star Wars on the film side, recently seeming to scrap both Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars films.