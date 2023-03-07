The future of Star Wars movies can continue to be summarized with a shrug of the shoulders. Variety reports that Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to shelve the Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron movie and also the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie project, with neither in active development anymore, but Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is continuing to develop and maybe star in his own Star Wars project. However, Lucasfilm is apparently targeting director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who won Oscars for the documentaries Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and also did some directing on Ms. Marvel, to direct a Star Wars movie with a script from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Back in September 2022, Disney removed Rogue Squadron from its release schedule, and last December, Patty Jenkins herself said she did not know if the movie was going to happen. At present, the outlook is not good for the movie. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige seems to just be too busy continuing his duties as head of Marvel Studios. Variety explains that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron had been working on Feige’s Star Wars movie as recently as May 2022, but since then, Waldron has become attached to write Avengers: Secret Wars. And lastly, although Rian Johnson apparently still wants to do his planned trilogy of Star Wars movies, there isn’t really any time for it now with his present Netflix obligations.

Currently, the Taika Waititi movie and the potential Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy movie are apparently the prime candidates to be the next Star Wars movie to release in theaters in December 2025, and Star Wars Celebration next month may make those plans more concrete. It is also expected to provide updates on live-action series The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and mercifully Andor season 2, which is the savior of this whole embarrassing operation.