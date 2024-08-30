Everything Revealed on Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Special Program Livestream

After a more chill and contained update, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 version Special Program brings more battle content to the table with the arrival of new characters and a whole new banner mechanic for players. Here’s everything announced in it.

Recommended Videos

Everything Included in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Special Program Livestream

With the name “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue,” the newest version brings a big update for the main story while also expanding the beloved Divergent Universe. New characters we’ve previously seen in the 2.4 update will also make their playable debut, so I hope you have enough Jades for these.

New Characters and Event Banners

We’re having a different type of event banner for the first time, with a grand total of four characters available all at once during Phase 1. The highlight still goes to Feixiao, who’s the head of the banners as a 5-star Hunt Wind character, accompanied by Moze, Asta, and Luka as the rate-up four stars.

Image via Hoyoverse

Image via Hoyoverse

Image via Hoyoverse

Image via Hoyoverse

Alongside her, we’ll also have Robin, Black Swan, and Kafka making a return all at the same time in a triple rerun Banner, all with their respective signature Light Cones available at once. The four banners will share a pity count, and each of them can only be obtained from their respective Banner. The UI is bound to get a bit messy with so many banners at the same time, so pay attention when pulling!

Phase 2 is much more tame, as Lingsha is our newcomer in the second half of the update. Being a 5-star Abundance Fire character, she’s also a Break-oriented healer like Gallagher, but with a few differences. Topaz is making her second return too during this time, so take your chances if you haven’t got her yet. For rate-up 4-stars, we’ll have Misha, Natasha and Guinaifen.

Image via Hoyoverse

Image via Hoyoverse

New Content & Game Modes

The main story content is a follow-up to the 2.4 update story with another Trailblaze Continuance quest in Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (II), showing what happened after Hoolay’s prison breakout. We should see more of Feixiao in action, as she’s also being promoted on the Banners at the same time.

And once you’re done with the main story, you can head out straight for the Divergent Universe for its newest expansion, now overseen by Dr. Ratio. New curios, blessings, occurrences, and stages will be available, as well as many more rewards available for those willing to put in some effort. And if you want to train for those Adventure Mode stages, there’s also an arcade machine that lets you play them freely before entering.

Image via Hoyoverse

The Simulated Universe also counts with new Planar Ornament sets in The Wondrous Banana Amusement Park and Lushaka, the Sunken Seas, and their effects should be revealed in the following days. We also have some usual QoL updates, such as a Casual Mode for story battles if you want to get through them as fast as possible.

New Events & More

Gift of Odyssey is back, as usual, gifting us 10 free pulls during the whole version. But this time around, Feixiao is also giving us extra 1000 Stellar Jades, alongside 10 Fuels to make up for the inconveniences in our latest trip to the Xianzhou. Can’t say no to that.

Image via Hoyoverse

The main event this time is the Lumnary Wardance Ceremony, as anticipated in the previous story events. Many visitors from all around the cosmos are attending, including Luka from Belobog. The rewards include an exclusive Light Cone for those who manage to engage in its various special battles and emerge victorious. But the biggest reward is the Pet Tuskpir, the game’s first actual pet that follows players around (just like Numby).

Image via Hoyoverse

Other events include the Festive Revelry, where players can engage with multiple minigames from previous events and field activities to get rewards. The farming events Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange will also make their comeback, as usual.

All Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Special Program Livestream Codes

Codes are always one of the most important aspects in these, so here are all of the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Special Program codes revealed this time. Grab them before they expire!

DB3FKWZ4NUG7: x100 Stellar Jades, x50000 Credits

NB2W2XZ46VJT: x100 Stellar Jades, x5 Traveler’s Guide

2BKWKEHL6DJX: x100 Stellar Jades, x4 Refined Aether

The 2.5 update will be arriving on September 10, and will last the usual six-week cycle. Take this time to catch up with everything else remaining, such as the current events and new areas you haven’t fully explored just yet.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy