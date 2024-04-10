Everything We Know About Death Must Die’s Act 2 Update

One of the many showcased games in the Triple-I Initiative was Death Must Die, which will soon be receiving its Act 2 update. The bullet hell roguelike game draws heavy inspiration from titles like Vampire Survivors and Hades, but reveals more of its originality in this first big update.

Scheduled for an April 20th release, the newest update brings the first proper expansion to the game. Alongside a new area, new blessings, and a revised talent system, overcoming death has never seemed so enticing.

Lands to Discover, Goddesses to Meet

Players can now head beyond the Graveyards and visit the Endless Desert, a new area previously teased in the roadmap reveal. It contains new threats, bosses, and upgrades for the heroes to encounter, with the Insect Queen serving as the final opponent at the end of the road. Step aside, Dracula. You’re no longer the big bad around here.

But you won’t be alone as a new divinity joins the fray. Ninh, Goddess of Earth is the newest addition to the game’s Pantheon, bringing her earth-based blessings to the heroes trying to overcome Death itself. The first revealed blessings all seem to bring some defensive utility within them, so she might play a more passive role instead of being a purely offensive God like Krom.

A Galaxy of New Talents

Death Must Die is currently a very gear-dependent game, but things will change when Act 2 drops. The new Constellarium system overwrites the previous achievement-based Sign system, and lets you freely customize which abilities you want your hero to use. Luck-based builds can be even stronger now if you combine them with certain talents. And, of course, your gear is still relevant!

Characters will have 30+ talents each, and they can be activated by using Cosmic Essences (obtained by defeating bosses). Aside from regular buffs like more Atk, skill trees feature special passives with effects, too. Things like defying death once or negating damage completely will be the norm for a tanky Avaron build, for example.

There are dozens of possible builds, and they can be further complemented with gear pieces if you’re lucky. In other words, the more you play, the more rewarded you’ll be. And with double the terrain to cross now, you’ll be here for a long time.

Also if you look closely, the Skill Tree images reveal six different weapons, even though there are only five characters currently. The sixth weapon is a bow belonging to the confirmed Ranger character. While they weren’t revealed in the trailer, we might see it being an extra surprise when the update drops.

And remember this is only Act 2. With at least one more act confirmed to arrive later, we can only imagine what’s coming next. Again, the game is only in Early Access, so there’s still a long road until the full release.

Death Must Die Act 2 drops on April 20th. The game is currently available exclusively on PC through Steam.

