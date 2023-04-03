Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake to pull off more death-defying stunts in the first Extraction 2 teaser trailer from Netflix. The trailer tosses fans of the previous 2020 film right back into the action, as Hemsworth’s unnecessarily ripped lead character launches flaming punches at anyone who gets in his way. While it looks like he’ll have someone new to protect this time around, the trailer itself doesn’t share too much about the story Extraction 2 will tell when it comes to Netflix on June 16. See Rake rise from the grave to wield riot shields in the video below.

If you missed out on 2020’s Extraction, it was directed by Sam Hargrave and based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad, and it came to a sad and bloody conclusion. After spending hours running from trouble, Hemsworth’s Rake finds himself shot in the neck and drowning in a river. The action film does tease that he might have survived his injuries, but it otherwise seemed clear that its hero’s journey had come to an end. However, Extraction 2 has other plans, especially with its one-take teaser trailer.

Rake seems to be in tip-top shape here, though he’s not without his demons to battle. It already looks like Hemsworth will be wrestling with the fact that he was declared “clinically dead” only nine months ago, and the recovery process looks grueling. As for how he ended up in a prison, you can read a bit more about Extraction 2’s story in the short summary from Netflix: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Extraction 2 looks like it will lay on the gas when it hits Netflix in June. Keep checking in with us for updates in the meantime.